Interesting and Humour - page 1921
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I just stole it too. It's the last stretch and the road was spontaneous, so there's a good chunk of it up to the road.
Well, I'm like everybody else.
You could just take the road and set up a barrier and charge a toll, and you'd be like a normal kid.
Here's the kicker for Russia, but for Ukraine?
Russia will give 3 yards annually in the form of the gas price differential.
Russia will give 15 yards against its assets. So what?
Yanukovych will go down in elections anyway.
The economy will remain as it is and the 15 yards will be cut down and eaten up very quickly.
And we'll never get the bailout under the new president.
Ukraine's out, Russia's out.
Where's the profit?
And in St. Petersburg they're cutting the budget for Blockade Day gifts.
Do not worry, Vova did everything right:
The price of gas: the base price has remained the same, it's just that Vovan made a discount for his friend Vitek, but for the wholesale - the volume of purchases will have to increase. And the size of the rebate will be adjusted monthly - depending on the behavior of Vytok or his serfs. And if you look, vovan promised this discount back in 2009 in Kharkiv, but squeezed ... now he's giving it to him.
once again vetek promised to revise the tax on autotazes and other illiquidity - vovan needs to dump them somewhere, they are not in a hurry to buy theirs, there is a lot of other interesting things there... but other than that.
Loans: Vovan has promised to place 15 yards in OGVZ, which means that Vitek has sold "newspapers, factories, fields, steamships" to his coryfan. But he sold them to him at a price 3.5 times lower than the market price... ...he sold them for cheap. And even if vetka suddenly fails, the state, that is read: villeins, will take the blame for these papers. So you understand.
Now where this "money" will go - to pay debts to Vitek, i.e. they will not even leave the borders of Russia, they will simply flow from the Russian pockets of cowards into the pockets of Gazprom, or Vovan.
In general, a lot of money has been spent, but by your standards, you have so much money spent on the Olympics, and you don't give a damn about it. ....
About the woman who isn't cold:
"A pretty lady who walks the streets in light summer clothes all year round, even in cracking winter frosts and snowstorms. But she's not sick and has a blooming appearance."
Go back in time
Analogue gif player
maybe they will reduce ...