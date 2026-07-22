Interesting and Humour - page 3162
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for example the image with the big mushroom :-) is also from the same area
C:\Fomitiporia_ellipsoidea.jpgh 125100000000: FF D8 FF E0 00 10 4A 46 │ 49 46 00 01 02 01 00 48 jaschaa ►JFIF ☺☻☺ H
0000000010: 00 48 00 00 FF E1 23 54 │ 45 78 69 66 00 00 4D 4D H yab#TExif MM
0000000020: 00 2A 00 00 00 08 00 07 │ 01 12 00 03 00 00 00 01 * ◘ -☺↕ ♥ ☺
0000000030: 00 01 00 00 01 01 1A 00 05 │ 00 00 00 01 00 00 00 62 ☺ ☺→ ♣ ☺ b
0000000040: 01 1B 00 05 00 00 00 01 │ 00 00 00 6A 01 28 00 03 ☺← ♣ ☺ j☺( ♥
0000000050: 00 00 00 01 00 02 00 00 │ 01 31 00 02 00 00 00 1C ☺ ☻ ☺1 ☻ ∟
0000000060: 00 00 00 72 01 32 00 02 │ 00 00 00 14 00 00 8E r☺2 ☻ ¶ Ћ
0000000070: 87 69 00 04 00 00 00 01 │ 00 00 00 A4 00 00 00 D0 ‡i ♦ ☺ ¤ P
0000000080: 00 0A FC 80 00 00 27 10 │ 00 0A FC 80 00 00 27 10 ◙Ђ '► ◙Ђ '►
0000000090: 41 64 6F 62 65 20 50 68 │ 6F 74 6F 73 68 6F 70 20
00000000A0: 43 53 32 20 57 69 6E 64 │ 6F 77 73 00 32 30 31 36 CS2 Windows 2016
00000000B0: 3A 30 35 3A 32 33 20 31 │ 36 3A 34 39 3A 32 33 00 :05:23 16:49:23
It's photoshopped, i.e. it's a clear fake! Here the edges of the cloud are pixel by pixel processed, look closely, even without downloading the file - you can see the rough photoshop.
The real image is not photoshopped - there is no point.
What are you picking on the bear... It's still beautiful, even though it's photoshopped...
Me? No ... I'm not the one who asked if it was photoshopped or not :-)
just made the doubts disappear - maybe even destroyed the illusion :-)))
Beautiful :-) , of course ... but it's a pity that it's so primitively photoshopped
Kuindzhi, night on the Dnepr (no photoshop)
1880 St. Petersburg, single painting exhibition
These days, all photos go through photoshop, at least to resize and optimise them before they are posted on the internet. The rough edges of the cloud are from jpeg compression.
Such thick and low clouds are common, at least of industrial origin.
like the image with the big mushroom :-) also from the same area.
C:\Fomitiporia_ellipsoidea.jpgh 125100000000: FF D8 FF E0 00 10 4A 46 │ 49 46 00 01 02 01 00 48 jaschaa ►JFIF ☺☻☺ H
0000000010: 00 48 00 00 FF E1 23 54 │ 45 78 69 66 00 00 4D 4D H yab#TExif MM
0000000020: 00 2A 00 00 00 08 00 07 │ 01 12 00 03 00 00 00 01 * ◘ -☺↕ ♥ ☺
0000000030: 00 01 00 00 01 01 1A 00 05 │ 00 00 00 01 00 00 00 62 ☺ ☺→ ♣ ☺ b
0000000040: 01 1B 00 05 00 00 00 01 │ 00 00 00 6A 01 28 00 03 ☺← ♣ ☺ j☺( ♥
0000000050: 00 00 00 01 00 02 00 00 │ 01 31 00 02 00 00 00 1C ☺ ☻ ☺1 ☻ ∟
0000000060: 00 00 00 72 01 32 00 02 │ 00 00 00 14 00 00 8E r☺2 ☻ ¶ Ћ
0000000070: 87 69 00 04 00 00 00 01 │ 00 00 00 A4 00 00 00 D0 ‡i ♦ ☺ ¤ P
0000000080: 00 0A FC 80 00 00 27 10 │ 00 0A FC 80 00 00 27 10 ◙Ђ '► ◙Ђ '►
0000000090: 41 64 6F 62 65 20 50 68 │ 6F 74 6F 73 68 6F 70 20
00000000A0: 43 53 32 20 57 69 6E 64 │ 6F 77 73 00 32 30 31 36 CS2 Windows 2016
00000000B0: 3A 30 35 3A 32 33 20 31 │ 36 3A 34 39 3A 32 33 00 :05:23 16:49:23
These days, all photos go through photoshop, at least to resize and optimise them before they are posted on the internet. The rough edges of the cloud are from jpeg compression.
Such thick and low clouds are common, at least of industrial origin.
Dmitry , not all.
There are sites called http://microstocks.info/, there you can communicate with professional photographers and find out when, how and why they use Photoshop.
You can order images to a designer, for example something unique, a logo for your programme, uniquely beautiful images for the buttons.
You can pick up ready-made, download the images for free. The prices are very funny, even funnier than ours in the freelance service.
It is photoshopped, i.e. it is a clear fake! Here the edges of the cloud are pixel by pixel processed, look closely, even without downloading the file - you can see the crude photoshop.
The real image is not photoshopped - there is no point.
Maybe just a little trimmed around the edges. Photo not very good quality, low pixilation, so there may be pixel violations, various kinds.
Yes, a photographer would NEVER Photoshop his unique photo!
Usually masterpieces are posted without photoshop!
they have the same value as we do - the analogy may not be appropriate, but I will try - for example, it's one thing to sell a good EA - it's another thing to sell it as a "trip in the tester"
Dmitriy, not everything.
There are sites called http://microstocks.info/, there you can communicate with professional photographers and find out when, how and why they use Photoshop.
You can order images to a designer, for example, something unique, a logo for your program, uniquely beautiful images for the buttons.
You can pick up ready-made, download free images. The prices are very funny, even funnier than ours in the freelance service.