Interesting and Humour - page 452

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I only found out about five years ago that Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark, in my youth.

 

Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which is being developed by Criterion Games, will be released on major platforms on 1 November 2012.

 
Mischek:

Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which is being developed by Criterion Games, will be released on major platforms on 1 November 2012.


Yeah, the game's cool. I'm more attracted to the Porsche than the Porsche. It's more stable.
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Mischek:

All to the movies ! I'll check it later ))

And here's the trailer in Russian.

And here's another trailer with a swear word translation.


 

Mischek:
1 ноября 2012 года на основных платформах состоится релиз Need for Speed: Most Wanted, которую разрабатывает Criterion Games.

After Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed, unfortunately, nothing good has come out so far - just casual shitty arcade games.

 
 
Mischek:

This post was written on Friday the 13th, 13h-13min Yekaterinburg time.
 
 
Mischek:
13
Break the post at 13:13 forum time, will be for history :)
 

Glazslomayka )


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