Interesting and Humour - page 452
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I only found out about five years ago that Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark, in my youth.
Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which is being developed by Criterion Games, will be released on major platforms on 1 November 2012.
Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which is being developed by Criterion Games, will be released on major platforms on 1 November 2012.
All to the movies ! I'll check it later ))
And here's the trailer in Russian.
And here's another trailer with a swear word translation.
Mischek:
1 ноября 2012 года на основных платформах состоится релиз Need for Speed: Most Wanted, которую разрабатывает Criterion Games.
After Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed, unfortunately, nothing good has come out so far - just casual shitty arcade games.
13
Glazslomayka )