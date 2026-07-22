Interesting and Humour - page 2135

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DiPach:

March

You can feel a woman's hand at once :)
 
TheXpert:
You can feel a woman's hand right away :)

no. feminine irony. :)

 

Read more http://newseek.org/articles/1621/894

 
Digital Globe has announced a new product: a satellite imagery set with 50cm resolution. Until now, the maximum 'quality standard' for satellite imagery has been 70 cm resolution.

WorldView-3 is reportedly capable of imaging at a resolution of 25 cm, but such imagery will only be available to US government agencies. To date, the maximum resolution achieved by US spy satellites is 10 cm.


Digital Globe представила спутниковые снимки с разрешением 50 см
Digital Globe представила спутниковые снимки с разрешением 50 см
  • gis.cnews.ru
Компания Digital Globe представила свой новый продукт – высококачественные спутниковые снимки с разрешением 50 см. Снимки сделаны с надира и имеют минимальную радиальную ошибку 5 м (CE90). В настоящее время компания Digital Globe является единственным коммерческим производителем и поставщиком спутниковых снимков с разрешением 50 см. Три из пяти...
[Deleted]  
Digital Globe has introduced its new product - high quality satellite imagery with 50cm resolution. The images are taken from the nadir and have a minimum radial error of 5m (CE90). Digital Globe is currently the only commercial manufacturer and supplier of 50 cm satellite imagery.
Digital Globe представила спутниковые снимки с разрешением 50 см
Digital Globe представила спутниковые снимки с разрешением 50 см
  • gis.cnews.ru
Компания Digital Globe представила свой новый продукт – высококачественные спутниковые снимки с разрешением 50 см. Снимки сделаны с надира и имеют минимальную радиальную ошибку 5 м (CE90). В настоящее время компания Digital Globe является единственным коммерческим производителем и поставщиком спутниковых снимков с разрешением 50 см. Три из пяти...
[Deleted]  
titanhouse:
You're posting a boozehound, man.
 
 
 
 

The first smart desk that will make you burn calories while you work


ELECTRICALLY HEIGHT-ADJUSTABLE DESKS FOR WORKING FROM A STANDING POSITION

Первый умный стол, который заставит вас сжигать калории во время работы
  • 2013.11.06
  • muchomacho.ru
Мы все уже в курсе, что «сидение — это курение для нашего поколения». Ведь сидеть продолжительное количество времени — очень вредно для нашего здоровья. А что если бы наш рабочий стол заставлял нас быть более активными во время нашей «сидячей» работы?! Ну да, это не шутка :) Все, что от нас требуется — это работать стоя или хотя бы большую...
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