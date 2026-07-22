Interesting and Humour - page 2135
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March
You can feel a woman's hand right away :)
no. feminine irony. :)
Read more http://newseek.org/articles/1621/894
WorldView-3 is reportedly capable of imaging at a resolution of 25 cm, but such imagery will only be available to US government agencies. To date, the maximum resolution achieved by US spy satellites is 10 cm.
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