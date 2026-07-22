Interesting and Humour - page 262
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If you cut out about 30% of the territory (somewhere, perhaps, 5 mln. sq. km.), then, perhaps, yes, there will be no Far North left. But that's more than the territory of Europe!
What to do with this territory?! Who's going to develop it? You think the Chinese will go there?
I understand that it's hard for them in China. But they'll die out with such frosts...
I don't know. Statistically, Russia is steadily degrading. The only thing that is increasing is the speed of degradation. Maybe the point of no return has been passed.
I mean it has been passed, but I do not want to believe it.
Sooner or later, the territory will be developed. This kind of "arbitration" cannot exist for a long time.
And tomorrow... an elephant.
I just want to find the elephant's lair.
Me:
"It is our pleasure to inform you that you are in the minority! But this time, that's great! There are probably 10% of Russians like you who really know Russian. So, congratulations, that's a really good result!
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