Interesting and Humour - page 4913

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Thanks, I think so too. One more question (you can only choose one answer).
 
Andy #:
Thanks, I think so too. One more question (you can choose only one answer).

Any STOP type pending order can "slide". If the question is about closing a position, I think the answer is STOP LOSS.

...

Are forex traders also being tested from 1 October, just like non-qualified stock traders?

 
Yes, the key word here is closure. Testing.
 
Not the full terms. The base currency, the euro, could also collapse and the ruble become a major))) The conditions would be complete. It was in 2000, or 2006, or 2014, or now...
 
There's a euro rising in the text.
 
Andy #:
That's where the euro is going up, according to the text.

Brexit?

 
Well opened a sell-off at 1.1860 and the current 1.2020 (see condition)
 
Andy #:
Thanks, I think so too. One more question (you can only choose one answer).
What are the right answers?
 

Broker clients successfully pass new financial product risk knowledge tests 40% of the time and more often, data from brokerage companies surveyed by RBC show.
Financial risk knowledge tests have become mandatory for new brokerage clients who want to buy a sophisticated financial product since October 1. But a number of brokerage companies began to plug the tests in advance, starting in September. Tinkoff Investments, Finam, BCS World Investments and Otkritie Broker, for example, have done so.
The players' data on the share of successfully passed tests varies. For example, among the users of "Tinkoff" (launched tests on September 22) "more than 40% of clients" passed the tests successfully, a representative of the company told RBC. The broker has the largest base in Russia (1.4 million people, according to the Moscow Exchange), but the company did not specify how many of them took part in the test. At Finam, where the tests became available from September 21, clients passed the tests in 49.1% of cases. Otkritie Investments launched the tests on September 15 and its clients passed 59% of the tests. BCS World Investments, which has been running tests since September 22, has a higher success rate at 87%.

There is a test there. It is not difficult. Made 2 mistakes on simple questions.


Разрешат ли вам торговать всеми иностранными акциями и фьючерсами. Тест
Разрешат ли вам торговать всеми иностранными акциями и фьючерсами. Тест
  • 2021.10.02
  • РБК
  • quote.rbc.ru
Мы собрали викторину из вопросов, утвержденных Банком России. Но ЦБ не придумал варианты ответа, так что мы сделали это за него. Пройдите тест и проверьте свои знания о самых популярных сложных инструментах
 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:
What are the right answers?
The right ones are not available, you have to think for yourself
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