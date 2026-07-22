Interesting and Humour - page 4913
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thanks, I think so too. One more question (you can choose only one answer).
Any STOP type pending order can "slide". If the question is about closing a position, I think the answer is STOP LOSS.
...
Are forex traders also being tested from 1 October, just like non-qualified stock traders?
That's where the euro is going up, according to the text.
Brexit?
Thanks, I think so too. One more question (you can only choose one answer).
Broker clients successfully pass new financial product risk knowledge tests 40% of the time and more often, data from brokerage companies surveyed by RBC show.
Financial risk knowledge tests have become mandatory for new brokerage clients who want to buy a sophisticated financial product since October 1. But a number of brokerage companies began to plug the tests in advance, starting in September. Tinkoff Investments, Finam, BCS World Investments and Otkritie Broker, for example, have done so.
The players' data on the share of successfully passed tests varies. For example, among the users of "Tinkoff" (launched tests on September 22) "more than 40% of clients" passed the tests successfully, a representative of the company told RBC. The broker has the largest base in Russia (1.4 million people, according to the Moscow Exchange), but the company did not specify how many of them took part in the test. At Finam, where the tests became available from September 21, clients passed the tests in 49.1% of cases. Otkritie Investments launched the tests on September 15 and its clients passed 59% of the tests. BCS World Investments, which has been running tests since September 22, has a higher success rate at 87%.
There is a test there. It is not difficult. Made 2 mistakes on simple questions.
What are the right answers?