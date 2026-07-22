Interesting and Humour - page 588
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we do.
Is there anything else further down the line?
I've been on the internet recently trying to identify the authorship of "song from a secret garden".
They even went as far as Tchaikovsky on YouTube.
After that I realised - the internet is the depths of ignorance there is.
You're unbreakable ) you just need to know where to look. Read about the film. The tunes are 10 years old :) what Mozart and Beethoven?
If you don't believe me, go ahead.
Why not, if you say it's true, I believe you.
I just needed you to confirm that you know it and not just re-download what's on the web (like me).
I agree with Alex, the scandal of our time is that anyone can pass off any nonsense at face value (that is the weakness and the strength of our time).
The strength is that ideas are no longer clinging to dogmas, the weakness is that the amount of false information multiplied.
The generation (mine) which believes that "everything in the media is true" has simply not yet outlived its usefulness. New times call for everything to be filtered.
It's not about hares, there are plenty of links to Beethoven's composition on the Internet, just like Mozart's.
As I said above, without an expert, you can't resolve this, the Internet is no proof of that.
The composer of the soundtrack is Clint Mansell, who recorded it with the Kronos Quartet string ensemble. The arrangement for the string quartet was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang. The soundtrack was warmly received and subsequently used in various forms in trailers for other films and TV series.
___________
All connoisseurs be damned. I have my sights set on this tune, so I knew all about it long time ago.
Enjoy it.
The music is awesome!
And there's a lot of music connoisseurs here. You'd think this was a forum about music, not about finance and programming)))
we do.
Is there anything else further down the line?
I've been on the internet recently trying to identify the authorship of "song from a secret garden".
They even went as far as Tchaikovsky on YouTube.
After that I realised - the internet is the depths of ignorance there is.
They even went as far as Tchaikovsky on YouTube.
It's just that YouTube can be trusted in these matters, because they work with companies. But not with comments, but with direct attribution.
I went straight to Rolf Løvland and Secret Garden.
This is Beethoven (not to be confused with the dog :)
- Install Tunatic free software for online - music identification. Handy little thing).
http://www.wildbits.com/tunatic/
Mega Brainiachttp://www.benoitfreslon.com/games/take_something_literally/take_something_literally.swf