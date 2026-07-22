Interesting and Humour - page 2260
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"Optogan is not getting any chips
Optogan founders Maxim Odnobludov, Alexey Kovsh and Vladislav Bugrov have left the business. This happened at the initiative of Rusnano, which last year received a controlling stake as a result of an additional issue of shares. The shareholders were dissatisfied with the company's earnings - and will now focus the business on sales and maintenance of LEDs and lighting fixtures, giving up on growing chips themselves. Optogan's founders have returned to science.
Interfax knows something.
http://www.interfax.ru/ifx.asp?id=9c82c1ab-4e20-e347-8ce1-9a933af1066f
Interfax knows something.
...
Well yes, if so much confusion is caused by formulating a headline that mentions the Kremlin and the text of an article that talks about Crimea, then one might conclude that they are the ones smoking something there. )
Interfax knows something.
http://www.interfax.ru/ifx.asp?id=9c82c1ab-4e20-e347-8ce1-9a933af1066f
You're just jealous.