Interesting and Humour - page 653

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sergeev:

What's all this craziness? Rumours of a prohibition law?

Rumours of a rise in the price of vodka. It didn't go up in price, by the way :) I don't think so.
 
TheXpert:
Rumours of a rise in the price of vodka. It hasn't gone up in price :) I think.

How vodka is being bought up in Minsk.

Are you all so sad over there?

 
moskitman:

How vodka is being bought up in Minsk.

Are you all so sad there?

But drunk =D

I remember we had something similar with salt. I mean, salt, but vodka was tricked into buying it.

 

You won't regret it, it's the first time I've seen anything like it, a good, fun spoof with advanced technology.


 
 

You can have a good smile



[Deleted]  
Zeleniy:

You won't regret it, it's the first time I've seen anything like it, a good, fun spoof with advanced technology.


A really cool prank.
 
Zeleniy: You won't regret it, it's the first time I've seen anything like it, a good, cheerful spoof with advanced technology.

I don't think advanced technology has anything to do with it, it's very sophisticated on-the-fly reflection modelling

It's probably a staged prank, but why not? It's pretty upbeat.

 


Here comes the first snow.

unexpectedly


 
sergeev:


Here comes the first snow.

unexpectedly


That's nice. Where's that?
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