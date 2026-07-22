Interesting and Humour - page 653
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What's all this craziness? Rumours of a prohibition law?
Rumours of a rise in the price of vodka. It hasn't gone up in price :) I think.
How vodka is being bought up in Minsk.
Are you all so sad over there?
How vodka is being bought up in Minsk.
Are you all so sad there?
But drunk =D
I remember we had something similar with salt. I mean, salt, but vodka was tricked into buying it.
You won't regret it, it's the first time I've seen anything like it, a good, fun spoof with advanced technology.
You can have a good smile
You won't regret it, it's the first time I've seen anything like it, a good, fun spoof with advanced technology.
I don't think advanced technology has anything to do with it, it's very sophisticated on-the-fly reflection modelling
It's probably a staged prank, but why not? It's pretty upbeat.
Here comes the first snow.
unexpectedly
Here comes the first snow.
unexpectedly