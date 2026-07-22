Interesting and Humour - page 2395
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An archaeologist's birthday.
Oh, I'm not banned yet? ...
I don't understand.
"Let me go..." (с)
A day in the life of a girl trader
- How can I tell the difference between my left foot and my right foot? On the left foot, the big toe is on the right.
- As the degree increases, even the corners get duller.
- If God wanted us to think with our heads only, he would have made us knucklebones.