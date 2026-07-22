Interesting and Humour - page 2395

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Hackers have found a way to misuse the gyroscope
Запись речи с помощью гироскопа в смартфоне
Запись речи с помощью гироскопа в смартфоне
  • xakep.ru
Хакеры нашли способ использования гироскопа не по назначению. Оказывается, его точности вполне хватает, чтобы записывать акустический сигнал поблизости телефона и распознавать речь, вообще не включая микрофон устройства. Об этом рассказали специалисты из Stanford Security Research на конференции по информационной безопасности USENIX Security...
 

An archaeologist's birthday.

 
 

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hack 10
10 человек, которые обманули систему, чтобы жить лучше
10 человек, которые обманули систему, чтобы жить лучше
  • www.lookatme.ru
Бывший сотрудник правоохранительных органов 42-летний Дмитрий Агарков сыскал славу по всему миру благодаря своей шутке над банком «Тинькофф. Кредитные системы». Он отсканировал высланный ему по почте договор и мелким шрифтом внёс в него свои изменения, добавив, что процентная ставка за пользование кредитом и комиссия за выдачу наличных средств...
 
 

Oh, I'm not banned yet? ...

I don't understand.

"Let me go..." (с)

 
Trader's Day - 17 August.
Открытки, поздравления и картинки на День трейдера, Фестиваль раков в Мальмё, День воссоединения словенцев Прекмурья, День рождения Шрилы Прабхупады - на Otkritka.com
  • otkritka.com
День трейдера - праздник неофициальный, отмечается 17 августа в память о событиях 1998 года, когда произошел резкий обвал рубля и гигантский скачок курса доллара. Трейдер - член биржи, участник биржевой торговли , осуществляющий биржевые сделки за собственный счет или по поручению клиентов. Торговый день — это самое актуальное время для тех...
 

A day in the life of a girl trader

Один день из жизни девушки трейдера
Один день из жизни девушки трейдера
  • www.youtube.com
А блондинки смогут так же? :) http://www.fxhunter.ru/contest605530.html - новые конкурсы трейдеров. Успейте зарегистрироваться до начала нового конкурса и по...
 

- How can I tell the difference between my left foot and my right foot? On the left foot, the big toe is on the right.
- As the degree increases, even the corners get duller.
- If God wanted us to think with our heads only, he would have made us knucklebones.

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