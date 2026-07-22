Interesting and Humour - page 1534
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But it seemed to me that you are now trying to impose your subjective point of view and attitude towards food. why?
I'm not trying to impose anything on anyone. I posted a link to an interesting ritual (it's a diverse world) and the response was "Thanks, puked :))".
Started to wonder why that reaction.
I'm not trying to impose anything on anyone. I posted a link to an interesting ritual (it's a diverse world) and the response was "Thanks, puked :))".
Started to wonder why such a reaction.
firstly the words of gratitude. :))
Secondly, because for this particular person at this particular moment, it was his body that reacted in this way to the picture of the pocovered camel and triggered exactly such urges.
It has nothing to do with you, it's all the camel's fault :)
More to the point, they prefer white camels.)
Ooh, monsieur knows how to get real kinky.
Fucking a dead stuffed camel isn't easy.
I'm not trying to impose anything on anyone. I posted a link to an interesting ritual (it's a diverse world) and the response was "Thanks, puked :))".
I wondered why the reaction.
Don't get all worked up over nothing )
He meant a purely gastronomic reaction to the recipe, you thought it was the fasting itself.
Don't fight.)
vrAse: turning your smartphone into virtual reality glasses
I'm not trying to impose anything on anyone. I posted a link to an interesting ritual (it's a diverse world) and the response was "Thanks, puked :))".
I began to wonder why the reaction was like that.
Oh, monsieur, don't take it personally. Forgive me graciously, don't be angry, sir. I curtsy. It was just a joke. Do you understand? I didn't mean to hurt your gastronomic feelings in any way. I don't like camel in any sauce. I was jokingly expressing my feelings about their wedding meal. This should in no way detract from your efforts to post this atrocity here (poor camel and its devourers). Thanks for the information, of course. No offence ;)
What's it got to do with me?
I was just wondering why there was such a reaction. What's so unpleasant about a baked camel stuffed with chickens, which in turn are stuffed with fish?