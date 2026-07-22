Interesting and Humour - page 1902

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peripatetikos:
Now one comrade is going to blame it all on the cat).
Is it prickly? Or shaggy? In the first case we'll round it off, in the second we'll comb it.
 
artmedia70:
My slippers are gone...
New ones?!
 
peripatetikos:
Now a comrade is going to blame it all on the cat).
Janik stole it.
 
 
Yoschik:
New ?!
Future
 
artmedia70:
Future
You and the cat are already sharing the pelt of the unkilled shoe.
[Deleted]  
artmedia70:
Is it prickly? Or shaggy? In the first case we'll round it up, in the second we'll comb it.
I understand the shaggy one is in hibernation and we won't see it until spring. So that only leaves the prickly one. Although he's supposed to be hibernating, too. And why aren't they sleeping? Or are they posting from the den? To kill time in winter during hibernation?)
 
Yoschik:
You and the cat are already sharing the pelt of the unkilled shoe.
Bear
 
artmedia70:
Bear

Bear slippers?

What are you drinking there? That means your cat's future slippers were stolen from an unkilled bear.

That's just creepy.

 
peripatetikos:
I understand the shaggy one is in hibernation and we won't see it until spring. So that just leaves the prickly one. Although he's supposed to be hibernating, too. And why aren't they sleeping? Or are they posting from the den? To kill time in winter during hibernation?)
If you look closely at the sly face on his avatar watching us, who's there? It's a real smart-ass urchin(ezhmed solet smart quod asina)
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