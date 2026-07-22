Interesting and Humour - page 1902
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Now one comrade is going to blame it all on the cat).
My slippers are gone...
Now a comrade is going to blame it all on the cat).
New ?!
Future
Is it prickly? Or shaggy? In the first case we'll round it up, in the second we'll comb it.
You and the cat are already sharing the pelt of the unkilled shoe.
Bear
Bear slippers?
What are you drinking there? That means your cat's future slippers were stolen from an unkilled bear.
That's just creepy.
I understand the shaggy one is in hibernation and we won't see it until spring. So that just leaves the prickly one. Although he's supposed to be hibernating, too. And why aren't they sleeping? Or are they posting from the den? To kill time in winter during hibernation?)