Interesting and Humour - page 4695
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There's a guy who posted this, says I can't think of a caption for this masterpiece.
Interesting machines.
All it needs is 18-30 metres of more or less flat ground. The price is the same as Logan's, so is the consumption.
Interesting machines.
All it needs is 18-30 metres of more or less flat ground. The price is like Logan, so is the consumption.
It's actually kind of cool.
you can land/float on any runway/ground.
you can even go to the factory.
R&M s4e8 today
R&M s4e8 today
Here we go!
with this music, it just messes up your ears.
Well, how. It's a march of completely and utterly defeated Satanists.
Renat Akhtyamov:
с этой музыкой только слух портить
How. It's a march of completely and utterly defeated Satanists.
(What a bunch of people who have been tortured by trading and programming).
It's just a fun reworking of the title theme of a good sci-fi cartoon series called Rick and Morty.
(What a bunch of people who have been tortured by trading and programming).
It's just a fun reworking of the title theme of a good sci-fi cartoon series called Rick and Morty.
Well, it's an amusing treatment for a non-specialist in the influence of music on psyche, but for people who are experienced in the field of such effects it's just a genius creation for stirring up the unstable psyche and putting demons in it. Though, at a certain level of musical development, such things are extremely interesting to listen to.