Interesting and Humour - page 4695

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Denis Sartakov:

There's a guy who posted this, says I can't think of a caption for this masterpiece.


"Do you want to beat God? - try it!" )))
 
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[Deleted]  


Interesting machines.

All it needs is 18-30 metres of more or less flat ground. The price is the same as Logan's, so is the consumption.

 
Aleksandr Volotko:


Interesting machines.

All it needs is 18-30 metres of more or less flat ground. The price is like Logan, so is the consumption.

It's actually kind of cool.

you can land/float on any runway/ground.

you can even go to the factory.

 

R&M s4e8 today


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

R&M s4e8 today

this music only damages your ears
 

Here we go!


 
Renat Akhtyamov:
with this music, it just messes up your ears.

Well, how. It's a march of completely and utterly defeated Satanists.

 

Renat Akhtyamov:
с этой музыкой только слух портить

Nikolay Kositsin:

How. It's a march of completely and utterly defeated Satanists.

(What a bunch of people who have been tortured by trading and programming).

It's just a fun reworking of the title theme of a good sci-fi cartoon series called Rick and Morty.


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

(What a bunch of people who have been tortured by trading and programming).

It's just a fun reworking of the title theme of a good sci-fi cartoon series called Rick and Morty.


Well, it's an amusing treatment for a non-specialist in the influence of music on psyche, but for people who are experienced in the field of such effects it's just a genius creation for stirring up the unstable psyche and putting demons in it. Though, at a certain level of musical development, such things are extremely interesting to listen to.

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