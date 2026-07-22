Interesting and Humour - page 426
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Japan's copyist lawlessness: two years in jail for a downloaded file
In Russia, they also passed such a law. In other words, the guilty party is not the uploader, but the downloader. It is a theatre of the absurd.
The guilty party is the one who got caught :)
These laws are hardly a threat to file-sharing, except for the accelerated development of networks like Perfect Dark.
The guilty party is the one who got caught :)
File-sharing is unlikely to be affected by these laws, except by the accelerated development of networks such as Perfect Dark.
According to normal human logic, the guilty party is the one who distributes the stolen goods. The customer may not know, for various reasons, that the goods are stolen.
Or maybe he does, and will be prosecuted for buying up stolen goods. There is an article in the Criminal Code.
So is the web. There's an article. Whether or not it's sewn up is another question.
Not necessarily, I don't want to google it, but it seems that in Italy, for example, they punish the person who bought counterfeit products rather than the one who sold them - completely absurd, but the law is the law
If you compress the entire history of the Earth (4.5 billion years) into a single year, you will find that life on Earth appeared in mid-March,
the first land animals did not appear until late November, the dinosaur era from 8 to 25 December,
The emergence of intelligent man - December 31 at 23:40, the Industrial Revolution took place just 1 second before New Year's Eve.
A video about the Anthropogenic period. However, I think the arguments in the film fit better with the alien version, but that's just my point of view.
Good old science pop