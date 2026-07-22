Interesting and Humour - page 2231

New comment
 

Cisco can't figure out where its money went in Russia

Since 2009, Cisco's Russian office has been headed by Pavel Betsis, who stepped down at the end of 2013. Prior to that, Robert Agee headed the company in Russia for 12 years. "Svyazinvest was headed from 2006 to 2009 by Alexander Kiselev, who then moved to the post of general director of Russian Post (from which he was dismissed in 2013). In 2009-2010, Yevgeny Yurchenko served as CEO of the holding company.
Cisco не может понять, куда делись ее деньги в России
Cisco не может понять, куда делись ее деньги в России
  • www.cnews.ru
По результатам внутренних проверок деятельности российского офиса Cisco Systems обнаружила, что не может выяснить подробности большинства сделок 2009 г. между своими российскими реселлерами и государственной компанией «Связьинвест». Информация о сделках была либо искажена, либо документы были изъяты реселлерами, сообщает Reuters...
 

France devotes millions of euros to saving hamsters



The common hamster (Cricetus cricetus) is widespread in grasslands and steppes from Eurasia to China but its numbers have dropped drastically over the last 20 years. In particular, they are endangered in the Alsace region after farmers planted maize in large quantities on their fields.

Франция направляет миллионы евро на спасение хомячков
Франция направляет миллионы евро на спасение хомячков
  • www.nat-geo.ru
Власти одного из регионов Франции, Эльзаса, запустили программу по восстановлению популяции диких хомяков. Стоимость проекта оценивается в три миллиона евро.
 
When I opened my eyes, I saw the Snow Maiden in bed.
And I thought - stop believing in fairy tales!
There she melted away beautifully,

And here he lies, grunting and begging for a beer...

---------

- How did Sherlock Holmes do without women?
- Elementary!
- Watson?!

---------

Good morning.

 
Mikhail Zhvanetsky:

Conservatory, grad school, fraud, scam, trial, Siberia.
Conservatory, private lessons, another private lessons, dentures, gold, furniture, court, Siberia.
Conservatory, concertmastery, trade college, production manager, caviar, crabs, currency, gold, trial, Siberia.
Could something in the conservatory be tweaked?
 

I suppose all sorts of abnormalities should be put in here.

Winnie with his limbs stretched.

Piglet... his pants on his head, his ears rolled up on the tram tracks, and his nose... I don't even know where he put it.

 
 
 
*
Противовоздушная мина - гроза вертолетов
Противовоздушная мина - гроза вертолетов
  • www.pravda.ru
Новейшую противовертолетную мину, которая будет принята на вооружение российской армии в ближайшее время, успешно испытали на полигоне Ашулук в Астраханской области. Снаряд способен поразить летательный аппарат на высоте до 200 метров и будет обладать мощным психологическим воздействием на пилотов вертолетов, привыкших к совсем другим угрозам...
 
http://blog.wmtransfer.com/
Изменения в законодательстве РФ закрепили правовой статус формального и других аттестатов системы WebMoney
  • Пресс-центр
  • news.wmtransfer.com
С 16 мая, спустя всего лишь 10 дней после опубликования, вступает в силу ряд изменений в законах, посвященных электронным платежам. Главная тенденция – устранение анонимности платежей из всех потенциально опасных для государства сфер – касается всех без исключения систем электронных денег, предоплаченных карт, терминалов и мобильной коммерции...
 
Federal Law of 5 May 2014 N 110-FZ

"On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation"

http://text.document.kremlin.ru/SESSION/PILOT/main.htm

1...222422252226222722282229223022312232223322342235223622372238...4979
New comment