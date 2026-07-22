Interesting and Humour - page 2231
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Cisco can't figure out where its money went in RussiaSince 2009, Cisco's Russian office has been headed by Pavel Betsis, who stepped down at the end of 2013. Prior to that, Robert Agee headed the company in Russia for 12 years. "Svyazinvest was headed from 2006 to 2009 by Alexander Kiselev, who then moved to the post of general director of Russian Post (from which he was dismissed in 2013). In 2009-2010, Yevgeny Yurchenko served as CEO of the holding company.
France devotes millions of euros to saving hamsters
The common hamster (Cricetus cricetus) is widespread in grasslands and steppes from Eurasia to China but its numbers have dropped drastically over the last 20 years. In particular, they are endangered in the Alsace region after farmers planted maize in large quantities on their fields.
And I thought - stop believing in fairy tales!
There she melted away beautifully,
And here he lies, grunting and begging for a beer...
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- How did Sherlock Holmes do without women?
- Elementary!
- Watson?!
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Good morning.
Conservatory, grad school, fraud, scam, trial, Siberia.
Conservatory, private lessons, another private lessons, dentures, gold, furniture, court, Siberia.
Conservatory, concertmastery, trade college, production manager, caviar, crabs, currency, gold, trial, Siberia.
Could something in the conservatory be tweaked?
I suppose all sorts of abnormalities should be put in here.
Winnie with his limbs stretched.
Piglet... his pants on his head, his ears rolled up on the tram tracks, and his nose... I don't even know where he put it.
"On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation"
http://text.document.kremlin.ru/SESSION/PILOT/main.htm