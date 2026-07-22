Interesting and Humour - page 4379
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llon masque is forming a volunteer team to colonise mars.
1. two years of study and training
2. just before departure, a cheque for $1,000,000 is issued to be left with family and friends,
There is no going back.
I'm off to sign up!
Can you make it eight?
Can you handle eight?
As soon as he leaves, we'll have to chip in for a feast)))
As soon as he leaves, we need to chip in for a feast)))
I remember an old Soviet film, I can't remember the title. There a team of schoolchildren boarded a starship and flew somewhere to the stars. Lots of adventures during the flight, conflicts, etc. Turns out they sat in a bunker in a mock-up ship for a few years. I suspect Musk is cooking up the same hokum, so he'll be back )
It reminds me of an old Soviet film, I can't remember the title. There was a team of schoolchildren who got on a starship and flew somewhere to the stars. Lots of adventures during the flight, conflicts, etc. Turns out they sat in a bunker in a mock-up ship for a few years. I suspect Musk is preparing the same hokum, so he'll be back )
Moscow to Cassiopeia.
A Spaniard in the Universe.
Only about the bunker is a different story
Moscow - Cassiopeia.
A Spaniard in the Universe.
Only the bunker is another story.
Didn't Pelevin's Omonra come after that bunker, by any chance?
Just don't go back.
it turns out there are rivers, seas and oceans on mars,
but the fish there are very strange, like the Martian crucian carp:
Moscow - Cassiopeia.
Spurs in the Universe.
Only about the bunker, that's another story.
Like Moscow-Cassiopeia, in Otyoks they flew to a planet on a distress signal. Well, not a bunker, the point is that there was a starship simulation.
it turns out there are rivers, seas and oceans on mars,
but the fish there are very strange, for example, the Martian crucian carp:
Don't mess with our Martian brethren!