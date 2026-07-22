Interesting and Humour - page 4379

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Denis Sartakov:

llon masque is forming a volunteer team to colonise mars.

1. two years of study and training

2. just before departure, a cheque for $1,000,000 is issued to be left with family and friends,

There is no going back.


I'm off to sign up!

Can you make it eight?


 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Can you handle eight?

Those gi's are rubbish. But to grab solid X-rays for a few months while you fly, and there, practically the same X-rays, is very serious.
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

As soon as he leaves, we'll have to chip in for a feast)))

So it's not a holiday table, but a memorial table.
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

As soon as he leaves, we need to chip in for a feast)))

I remember an old Soviet film, I can't remember the title. There a team of schoolchildren boarded a starship and flew somewhere to the stars. Lots of adventures during the flight, conflicts, etc. Turns out they sat in a bunker in a mock-up ship for a few years. I suspect Musk is cooking up the same hokum, so he'll be back )

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

It reminds me of an old Soviet film, I can't remember the title. There was a team of schoolchildren who got on a starship and flew somewhere to the stars. Lots of adventures during the flight, conflicts, etc. Turns out they sat in a bunker in a mock-up ship for a few years. I suspect Musk is preparing the same hokum, so he'll be back )

Moscow to Cassiopeia.

A Spaniard in the Universe.

Only about the bunker is a different story

 
Slava:

Moscow - Cassiopeia.

A Spaniard in the Universe.

Only the bunker is another story.

Didn't Pelevin's Omonra come after that bunker, by any chance?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Just don't go back.

it turns out there are rivers, seas and oceans on mars,

but the fish there are very strange, like the Martian crucian carp:


 
Slava:

Moscow - Cassiopeia.

Spurs in the Universe.

Only about the bunker, that's another story.

Like Moscow-Cassiopeia, in Otyoks they flew to a planet on a distress signal. Well, not a bunker, the point is that there was a starship simulation.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
 
Denis Sartakov:

it turns out there are rivers, seas and oceans on mars,

but the fish there are very strange, for example, the Martian crucian carp:


Don't mess with our Martian brethren!


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