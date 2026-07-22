Interesting and Humour - page 2589
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Isn't it the cellular operator who is raking in the dough in this case?
25%
On average, according to the contract. There are certain subtleties, which, however, can be sorted out. The main thing is to ensure that you get the right number of calls.
Paid numbers tend to be short. And you have to deal with the whole big three. The number should be the same for all operators.
But it's basically a win-win. Criminal liability begins, I think, with 1,000 rubles. And here you can rake in a hundred.
The main thing in this method is not to drink hot tea or coffee. Otherwise the method will not work.
I've seen it on several websites, and it's really handy, because sometimes captchas can be so complicated that you wonder if you're being tricked.)
A, as such an investment project? )
Этот усердный пожарный отчаянно пытается бороться с огнём. Может показаться, что все его действия направлены на то, чтобы залить дом водой и спасти его от огня. Но проблема в том, что вода в огонь как раз и не попадает.
"happyend" remake.
Steam locomotive, only. smoked up a bit)
So realistically shot in the first-person reportage genre that you have to dodge the punches.
The great power of art.