Interesting and Humour - page 2589

New comment
 
artmedia70:
Isn't it the cellular operator who is raking in the dough in this case?

25%

On average, according to the contract. There are certain subtleties, which, however, can be sorted out. The main thing is to ensure that you get the right number of calls.

Paid numbers tend to be short. And you have to deal with the whole big three. The number should be the same for all operators.

But it's basically a win-win. Criminal liability begins, I think, with 1,000 rubles. And here you can rake in a hundred.

 

The main thing in this method is not to drink hot tea or coffee. Otherwise the method will not work.

BitWhisper: передача данных флуктуациями тепла
BitWhisper: передача данных флуктуациями тепла
  • 2015.03.26
  • xakep.ru
Учёные нашли ещё один способ, как можно передавать данные между компьютерами, если они не подключены в единую сеть. Способ довольно оригинальный: он использует термодатчики и колебания тепловой энергии. Техника под названием BitWhisper разработана специалистами из университета Бен-Гуриона (Израиль). Кстати, в прошлом году они же представили...
 
Somm:

I've seen it on several websites, and it's really handy, because sometimes captchas can be so complicated that you wonder if you're being tricked.)

A, as such an investment project? )

It won't work. At the beginning of the call, the answering machine warns that there is a charge for the call.
 
 
A new day. Long live the weekend!
A new day
 
 
Somm:
And we still have sunshine. It won't snow until tomorrow or Monday.
 

Этот усердный пожарный отчаянно пытается бороться с огнём. Может показаться, что все его действия направлены на то, чтобы залить дом водой и спасти его от огня. Но проблема в том, что вода в огонь как раз и не попадает.

 

"happyend" remake.

Steam locomotive, only. smoked up a bit)

 

So realistically shot in the first-person reportage genre that you have to dodge the punches.

The great power of art.

1...258225832584258525862587258825892590259125922593259425952596...4979
New comment