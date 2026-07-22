Interesting and Humour - page 2202

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Elbrus 4S
В России прошел испытания новый микропроцессор "Эльбрус-4С"
В России прошел испытания новый микропроцессор "Эльбрус-4С"
  • 2014.04.20
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 20 апр — РИА Новости. Как отмечается на сайте МЦСТ, "Эльбрус-4С" (рабочее название – Эльбрус-2S) является самым высокопроизводительным микропроцессором, разработанным в России. Он содержит четыре ядра, которые работают на частоте 800 МГц, произведен по 65-нанометровой технологии и обеспечивает суммарную производительность около 50...
 

Body modifiers:

 

http://mag.afisha.ru/stories/budushchee/


Будущее. Мир через 10 лет — Журнал «Афиша»
Будущее. Мир через 10 лет — Журнал «Афиша»
  • mag.afisha.ru
Отечественный R.Bot 100 напоминает одновременно R2D2 из «Звездных войн» и ВАЛЛ•И из одноименного мультфильма. По функционалу тоже не уступает R.Bot 100 Самая ходовая отечественная разработка. R.Bot 100 — это в первую очередь робот удаленного присутствия, но он обладает и собственным скромным умом, синтезатором речи и даже некоторым...
 
Well, the dumb ones
Порошковый алкоголь поступит в продажу осенью
Порошковый алкоголь поступит в продажу осенью
  • hitech.vesti.ru
Водку, ром, а также коктейли мохито, маргарита, космополитэн и другие уже этой осенью можно будет приобрести в США в виде 100-граммовых пакетиков с порошком. Инновационный, но весьма неоднозначный продукт одобрил в начале апреля отраслевой регулятор. Новинка будет выводиться на рынок под брендом Palcohol - сокращение от "powdered alcohol", то...
 
newdigital:

Loch Ness monster discovered on Apple maps



Apple Map users have discovered something resembling a legendary monster floating underwater in Loch Ness Lake.

In fact, there are all sorts of underwater gadgets floating underwater there to search for the loch monster. These are constantly being confused with the monster itself.
 
Go!
В Японии разработан самый быстрый в мире лифт, способный развивать скорость до 72 км/ч
В Японии разработан самый быстрый в мире лифт, способный развивать скорость до 72 км/ч
  • tass.ru
ТОКИО, 21 апреля. /ИТАР-ТАСС/. Крупный японский производитель электротехники Hitachi Ltd представил 21 апреля новую разработку - самый быстрый в мире лифт, способный развивать скорость до 72 км/ч. Как сообщает 21 апреля японский телеканал NHK, он может подниматься с 1-го на 95-й этаж за 43 секунды. До этого самым быстрым считался тайваньский...
 
 
10 types of girls that men love
10 типов девушек, которых любят мужчины
10 типов девушек, которых любят мужчины
  • muz4in.net
Нет, речь не о карликах. Просто некоторые мужчины любят девушек поинфантильнее, им нравится эта детская веселость и игривость. Особенно такой женский тип привлекают мужчин-папиков, которые нуждаются в «маленьком солнышке», освещающим их однообразную жизнь. Тем не менее, не стоит обольщаться. Порой мужчины заводят себе девушку-девочку не для...
 

The crested crocodile is the largest modern crocodile species and the largest modern reptile on Earth.

And its most lavish'feast' on 19 February 1945.

 
Onward to a brighter future!
В Пуэрто-Рико для оздоровления бюджета страны намерены легализовать марихуану и проституцию
В Пуэрто-Рико для оздоровления бюджета страны намерены легализовать марихуану и проституцию
  • 2014.04.22
  • russian.rt.com
В Пуэрто-Рико, возможно, в скором времени легализуют проституцию и употребление марихуаны. Такие меры по укреплению экономики сейчас обдумывают власти страны, которая больше восьми лет находится в экономическом упадке, сообщает англоязычный сайт RT. По последним данным, безработица в стране уже превысила рубеж в 15%, при этом больше 45%...
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