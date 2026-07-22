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Loch Ness monster discovered on Apple maps
Apple Map users have discovered something resembling a legendary monster floating underwater in Loch Ness Lake.
The crested crocodile is the largest modern crocodile species and the largest modern reptile on Earth.
And its most lavish'feast' on 19 February 1945.