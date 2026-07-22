Interesting and Humour - page 4058

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

Let me be a little more specific. An engine cannot produce more energy than it consumes. And you have to factor in the unavoidable losses.

He means there are engines and there are generators.

Respectfully.
 
Andrey Kisselyov:
he means that there are engines and there are generators.

With respect.

Don't lie.

An engine cannot not consume energy and produce energy at the same time - violating the law of conservation of energy is impossible in principle, in general and in particular.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

And with different credits, or different voiceovers.


Saw a bitcoin and mining story recently, just like that, I remember the presenter's laughter. They take advantage of the fact that few people speak Spanish.)

 
Дмитрий:

Don't lie.

An engine cannot not consume energy and produce energy at the same time - violating the law of conservation of energy is impossible in principle, in general and in particular.


Oh, bollocks. Everything is mixed up in the Oblonsky house. The engine of your car consumes chemical energy, packaged as an oxidation reaction of petrol with oxygen in the air? And produces mechanical energy in the form of moving you and the car in space?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Fucking hell. Everything is mixed up in the Oblonsky house. The engine of your car consumes chemical energy, packaged as an oxidation reaction of petrol by air oxygen? And produces mechanical energy in the form of moving you and the car in space?


Yes

 
Олег avtomat:

Holy shit... does any nonsense posted on YouTube cause such a frenzied attack of faith, like the bible and other demonic things???

And if I'm naive... I'm addicted to advertising))) Here, I assembled it like the one in the video - the light bulb doesn't go on.
Apparently the permeability of the ferrite used is wrong. Tomorrow I'll go to the store and buy
different ones. The main thing is to believe! As Yusuf says)))


 
Vizard_:

And if you're naive... you're addicted to advertising)))) Here, assembled as in the video - the bulb does not light up.
Apparently the permeability of the ferrite used is wrong. Tomorrow I'll go to the store and buy
different ones. The main thing is to believe! As Yusuf says)))


Download video

the trick may be in the oscillation generator under the table. when you put in the ferrite, they catch waves from the generator below and turn them into oscillations, and the potato is like a conductor. the phasing of the installed coils on the ferrite is also important. another fake like "i am smart and you lo.and go buy a potato".

with respect.
 
Andrey Kisselyov:
I don't care where they've been or what laws you believe in, any heat pump (air conditioner, refrigerator) has an efficiency>1 Learn the subject before you say anything.
it is not interesting to talk to someone who likes to repeat the same thing. we are done talking to you.

Sincerely.

Breath! Breath!

[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

If it's me, I haven't been caught, thank goodness. What do you do with it but yell?)


That's good, that's reassuring.

Mermaidologist here says mermaids were common in the union. They lived in bathtubs -- commonplace. Then they got eaten, I guess. Now they're not in the union -- mermaid man knows what he's talking about. But there's no union either. But there are mermaids, the mermaid master says.

 

Mermaids are real! I'm a reptiloid and I don't know!?


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