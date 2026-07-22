Interesting and Humour - page 4058
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let me be a little more specific. An engine cannot produce more energy than it consumes. And you have to factor in the unavoidable losses.
Respectfully.
he means that there are engines and there are generators.
With respect.
Don't lie.
An engine cannot not consume energy and produce energy at the same time - violating the law of conservation of energy is impossible in principle, in general and in particular.
And with different credits, or different voiceovers.
Saw a bitcoin and mining story recently, just like that, I remember the presenter's laughter. They take advantage of the fact that few people speak Spanish.)
Don't lie.
An engine cannot not consume energy and produce energy at the same time - violating the law of conservation of energy is impossible in principle, in general and in particular.
Oh, bollocks. Everything is mixed up in the Oblonsky house. The engine of your car consumes chemical energy, packaged as an oxidation reaction of petrol with oxygen in the air? And produces mechanical energy in the form of moving you and the car in space?
Fucking hell. Everything is mixed up in the Oblonsky house. The engine of your car consumes chemical energy, packaged as an oxidation reaction of petrol by air oxygen? And produces mechanical energy in the form of moving you and the car in space?
Yes
Holy shit... does any nonsense posted on YouTube cause such a frenzied attack of faith, like the bible and other demonic things???
And if I'm naive... I'm addicted to advertising))) Here, I assembled it like the one in the video - the light bulb doesn't go on.
Apparently the permeability of the ferrite used is wrong. Tomorrow I'll go to the store and buy
different ones. The main thing is to believe! As Yusuf says)))
And if you're naive... you're addicted to advertising)))) Here, assembled as in the video - the bulb does not light up.
Apparently the permeability of the ferrite used is wrong. Tomorrow I'll go to the store and buy
different ones. The main thing is to believe! As Yusuf says)))
with respect.
I don't care where they've been or what laws you believe in, any heat pump (air conditioner, refrigerator) has an efficiency>1 Learn the subject before you say anything.
it is not interesting to talk to someone who likes to repeat the same thing. we are done talking to you.
Sincerely.
Breath! Breath!
If it's me, I haven't been caught, thank goodness. What do you do with it but yell?)
That's good, that's reassuring.
Mermaidologist here says mermaids were common in the union. They lived in bathtubs -- commonplace. Then they got eaten, I guess. Now they're not in the union -- mermaid man knows what he's talking about. But there's no union either. But there are mermaids, the mermaid master says.
Mermaids are real! I'm a reptiloid and I don't know!?