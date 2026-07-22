Interesting and Humour - page 4576

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A moment of high poetry


 
Nikolai Krylov:





.

That's funny.

 
Armenian Radio:
- What do spermatozoa and traders have in common?
- There are millions of both, and only a few manage to survive and multiply.
 
https://habr.com/ru/news/t/476836/
Админ биржи WEX (BTC-e) рассказал, как ФСБ забрала у него $450 млн и данные всех пользователей
Админ биржи WEX (BTC-e) рассказал, как ФСБ забрала у него $450 млн и данные всех пользователей
  • habr.com
Как admin'а перевозили по Москве 25-27 апреля 2018 года. После серии переездов и бесед от отдал сопровождающим активы биржи. Источник: из показаний Билюченко в рамках уголовного дела о мошенничестве с активами Wex. Инфографика: BBC Русская служба BBC News опубликовала результаты расследования, показания свидетелей и расшифровки переговоров...
 
Ilnur Khasanov:
h ttps://habr.com/ru/news/t/476836/

I have 0.11 litecoins left in there, the rest I managed to withdraw before all the events.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I have 0.11 litecoins left in there, the rest I managed to withdraw before all the events.

Catchy headline, of course... i wonder if there are other articles about it. what's the point? was it laundered or not? was it just taken away?... like that, you're harboring, scalping, building elliot waves, etc... and then they come... all of them))
 

Positive ........


 

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

artificial insemination - self-shot

 
In the centre of Paris is the Elf Tower...
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