Interesting and Humour - page 4576
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A moment of high poetry
.
That's funny.
- What do spermatozoa and traders have in common?
- There are millions of both, and only a few manage to survive and multiply.
h ttps://habr.com/ru/news/t/476836/
I have 0.11 litecoins left in there, the rest I managed to withdraw before all the events.
I have 0.11 litecoins left in there, the rest I managed to withdraw before all the events.
Positive ........
artificial insemination - self-shot