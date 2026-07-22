Interesting and Humour - page 606

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- Hello! Television? Is this the programme "with your back to the village"?
- No, it's a "face the town" programme!
- Well, what about the countryside?
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The little boy found dynamite, yo-you see his skull hanging on the roof!
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- What outstanding provocateurs do you know?
- Only one.
- Well, tell me.
- Composer Mendelssohn.
- Why is that?
- For millions of fools he wrote the gentle and beguiling 'Wedding March', while he himself lived quietly as a bachelor all his life.
 

Huh. I guessed right away.

 

let's go on ))

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Mischek:

let's go on ))

Pictures are cool!)))
 
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The captain of a Russian ship hijacked in Somalia was presented with a dagger made of gold, an ivory and part of the ransom received from the captain of a Japanese ship. And at the same time, they celebrated the RUDN reunion.
 
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