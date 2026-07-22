Interesting and Humour - page 606
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- No, it's a "face the town" programme!
- Well, what about the countryside?
- Only one.
- Well, tell me.
- Composer Mendelssohn.
- Why is that?
- For millions of fools he wrote the gentle and beguiling 'Wedding March', while he himself lived quietly as a bachelor all his life.
Huh. I guessed right away.
let's go on ))
let's go on ))