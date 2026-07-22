Interesting and Humour - page 4766

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Janibekov effect
 

I carry everything I own with me

 
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Came across a picture on the internet. For some reason it immediately reminded me of@Retag Konow)

Peter

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Came across a picture on the internet. For some reason it reminded me of@Retag Konow)


The best wish rays from you are to your sheep that you herd and cook to slaughter.

No offense. There's psychology on your face, even from a distance.)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Give up alcohol already. If evenTommy can quit drinking, so can you.

«Я выпивал два галлона водки в день»: Томми Ли бросил пить и дал первое интервью после рехаба
«Я выпивал два галлона водки в день»: Томми Ли бросил пить и дал первое интервью после рехаба
  • disgustingmen.com
После почти что целого года трезвости в реабилитационном центре барабанщик Motley Crue Томми Ли дал развернутое интервью для Yahoo!, в котором рассказал о рехабе, своем новом альбоме Andro и о том, как он в целом осваивается в этом скучном мире без бухла. А еще потравил байки о прошлых алкогольных похождениях и порассуждал о жизни — в 58 лет...
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Give up alcohol already. IfTommy can quit drinking, so can you.

You got an excuse to hang out? I'm up for it.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Do you have an excuse to chat? I'm ready.

No, thank you. I don't drink (and neither should you).

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

No, thank you. I don't drink (and you shouldn't either).

It's a washout hit. What am I drinking? You don't.

It's not decent for an intelligent person to insult strangers like that. Stick to decorum on the world wide web.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

It's a washout hit. What am I drinking? You're not.

It's not decent for an intelligent person to insult strangers like that. Stick to decorum on the world wide web.

A sober person would have noticed immediately that this thread is called "Interesting and Humorous" and not "Memories of Past Grudges".

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