Interesting and Humour - page 4766
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I carry everything I own with me
Came across a picture on the internet. For some reason it immediately reminded me of@Retag Konow)
Came across a picture on the internet. For some reason it reminded me of@Retag Konow)
The best wish rays from you are to your sheep that you herd and cook to slaughter.
No offense. There's psychology on your face, even from a distance.)
Give up alcohol already. If evenTommy can quit drinking, so can you.
Give up alcohol already. IfTommy can quit drinking, so can you.
You got an excuse to hang out? I'm up for it.
Do you have an excuse to chat? I'm ready.
No, thank you. I don't drink (and neither should you).
No, thank you. I don't drink (and you shouldn't either).
It's a washout hit. What am I drinking? You don't.
It's not decent for an intelligent person to insult strangers like that. Stick to decorum on the world wide web.
It's a washout hit. What am I drinking? You're not.
It's not decent for an intelligent person to insult strangers like that. Stick to decorum on the world wide web.
A sober person would have noticed immediately that this thread is called "Interesting and Humorous" and not "Memories of Past Grudges".