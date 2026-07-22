Interesting and Humour - page 3502

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...and da-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-all....
...the panda is the pelt of the unkilled...
...girlfriends - pillow fight...
...naomi - pink ears...
...jate...
 
Goose:

Hokku?
 
Vladimir Zubov:

Don't forget that there are different countries here and the tricolour icon next to the nickname does not give you affiliation to the Russian Federation.

)))))

[Deleted]  

Happy Holidays to all!

 
 
Vladimir Zubov:

Happy Holidays to all!

Catholic?
 

Lawyers )

enlighten me.

I made a recording of the conversation, who owns the rights to the recording, just me or the people involved in the conversation?

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Lawyers )

enlighten me.

I made a recording of the conversation, who owns the rights to the recording, just me or those involved in the conversation?

This is very well explained by Ms Yarovaya.

Your Internet and all mobile traffic is recorded and stored for 6 months, who owns the rights to the stored recordings?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

* the word "mistress" has nothing to do with BDSM

It's strange that you would emphasise that if it has nothing to do with BDSM )

 
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