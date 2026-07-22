Interesting and Humour - page 221

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Why I left Google

http://habrahabr.ru/post/140070/
 

caution, profanity

 
 

MischekBallroom Blitz, good to remember. Here's a fun remake.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEnE5DHrJkE

Hard rock sound, school kids can't understand it. There have been attempts to get them involved, though).

Gwen Stefani - What Are You Waiting For?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTfbCOPApsQ

 
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