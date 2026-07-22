Interesting and Humour - page 221
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Why I left Googlehttp://habrahabr.ru/post/140070/
http://khakasia.info/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=4719:l19-r-&catid=298:novosti-khakasii&Itemid=549
caution, profanity
1961 in Russia
MischekBallroom Blitz, good to remember. Here's a fun remake.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEnE5DHrJkE
Hard rock sound, school kids can't understand it. There have been attempts to get them involved, though).
Gwen Stefani - What Are You Waiting For?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTfbCOPApsQ