Interesting and Humour - page 457

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- And remember, Vova," said the goldfish, "this is your third and final wish!
- Of course! - Vova replied nonchalantly, looking at the fish in the aquarium, and thought, "But Dima has two more!
 
 

Map of happiness

 
Mischek:

Map of happiness

this is the pre-crisis situation...and the fact that China is the same as Japan is hard to accept as a truth, and Australia is only good in areas closer to the coast in the rest is dry and deaf... all these expert analysts are crooks...
 
 

Jedi Cat

 

 

Office team

(continued) http://hire7.net/humor/7235-ofisnyjj-kollektiv.html

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