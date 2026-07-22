Interesting and Humour - page 2849
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Well, let's prove otherwise, Father Christmas is keeping up with the times, so he has built special navigation equipment into the staff, connected to the GLONASS system.
That's right, modern technology is being used, Glonassus Teleportatus.
Connected through otherworldly light unknowable forces, for special people. Bringing joy to this world.
Again there are helpers (elves) with advanced knowledge of electromagnetic waves, space, time, continuum, nanotechnology.
A sophisticated processing system, filters the data, giving Santa clues as to who wants what, where the children live, and even who has been bad or good.
Santa himself has blurted out (he's had a few drinks himself) that time can be stretched like a rubber band, space can be squeezed like an orange. So the man is doing fine !
:))))
Sowing, Sowing, Happy New Year!
Caroling at the super traders !
How's that for a demob! :)
What a load of crap, why are women given guns, and even jackhammers, is there beauty in that and a void in the eyes, should the girls read or just count the multiplication table.
Come on, whatever...
Let's go fishing :)))
Come on, whatever...
Let's go fishing :)))
The main thing is that other fishermen don't catch with this bait.
Otherwise they won't be able to prove that you're not a crucian carp!
A new MMM decryption! The World Marasmus of Mavrodius.
The main thing is not to catch other fishermen with this bait.
There's no way to prove to them that you're not a crucian carp!
And we'll cooperate.
We'll fish together. It's more fun for the fish and more food for us...
And we will cooperate.
We'll fish together. And the fish will have more fun and we'll have more food...
The fisherman and the fish have a relatively different notion of fun, but more nourishing is roughly the same.
The crucian carp will have fun and the road fisherman will be happy.
The fisherman and the fish have a relatively different concept of fun, but the nourisherman is about the same.
In a hundred, the crucian will have fun and the road fisherman will have a lot of fun.
OK. But with this bait, he won't be a road fisherman any more.
He'll become a road fisherman.