Interesting and Humour - page 1843

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artmedia70:

Normal face.


I've got some bad news for you.

Tell me ten times, I'm not a cat...

 
Yoschik:

I've got some bad news for you.

I'm not a cat...

Who's there? Where am I?
 
artmedia70:
Who's there? Where am I?

Yep, here we go, 30 more times, I'm not a cat...

I'm gonna kick that cat out of you.

 
 
Yoschik:

- God, why are you doing this to me????!!!!!!!

- I don't like your face.

 
Yoschik:

Yep, here we go, 30 more times, I'm not a cat...

I'm gonna kick that cat out of you.

It'll be meaty...
 


Рыба-брызгун открыла закон гидродинамики раньше человека
Рыба-брызгун открыла закон гидродинамики раньше человека
  • Некоммерческое партнерство «Международное партнерство распространения научных знаний»
  • scientificrussia.ru
Ученые выяснили, что рыба-брызгун использует на охоте неустойчивость Рэлея—Плато.
 
Apexer:

Does interest somewhere cover inflation?

In the US, inflation in 2013 was around 1.7%

In ours... At least the official one... )
 
 
Yoschik:
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