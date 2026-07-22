Interesting and Humour - page 1843
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Normal face.
I've got some bad news for you.
Tell me ten times, I'm not a cat...
I've got some bad news for you.
I'm not a cat...
Who's there? Where am I?
Yep, here we go, 30 more times, I'm not a cat...
I'm gonna kick that cat out of you.
- God, why are you doing this to me????!!!!!!!
- I don't like your face.
Yep, here we go, 30 more times, I'm not a cat...
I'm gonna kick that cat out of you.
Does interest somewhere cover inflation?
In the US, inflation in 2013 was around 1.7%