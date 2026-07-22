Interesting and Humour - page 2066
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The top photo of the bread looks photoshopped.
Yeah, and you deleted your Photoshop comment from Malgin!
I was hoping there'd be a discussion...
Is it that important?(repeat). Need to be sure to find out what's wrong here? )))
I didn't delete it. Checked it, it's on page two.
There's a very bad update on the comment pages in JG.
Sorry, forgot)))
Too late. You can't post until you've made up your mind.
"Meanwhile in Skolkovo" (c)
Too late. You can't post until you've made up your mind.
22/2-2=9
Tavarisch, that wasn't for you.
sorry ((((
Tavarisch, that wasn't for you.