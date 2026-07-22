Interesting and Humour - page 2066

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Mischek:
The top photo of the bread looks photoshopped.

Yeah, and you deleted your Photoshop comment from Malgin!

I was hoping there'd be a discussion...

 
tol64:
Is it that important?(repeat). Need to be sure to find out what's wrong here? )))
Sorry, forgot)))
 
Mischek:

I didn't delete it. Checked it, it's on page two.

There's a very bad update on the comment pages in JG.

pardon me.
 
titanhouse:
Sorry, forgot)))

Too late. You can't post until you've made up your mind.

 

"Meanwhile in Skolkovo" (c)

 
Mischek:

Too late. You can't post until you've made up your mind.

22/2-2=9
 
Armen:
22/2-2=9
You weren't the one, comrade.
 
Mischek:
Tavarisch, that wasn't for you.
sorry ((((
 
Armen:
sorry ((((
And it doesn't count. There should be a sign between each number 2. Otherwise, it's not interesting. )
 
Mischek:
Tavarisch, that wasn't for you.
Give me another one!))
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