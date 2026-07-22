Interesting and Humour - page 3356

New comment
 

.

Откормленные графеном и нанотрубками гусеницы дали рекордно прочный шёлк
Откормленные графеном и нанотрубками гусеницы дали рекордно прочный шёлк
  • 2016.10.10
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
Исследователи из Университета (КНР) показали, что нанострутуры, добавляемые в стандартные корма гусениц шелкопряда, в 1,5—2 раза улучшают механические свойства шёлка и при этом не меняют его внешний вид. С учётом резкого удешевления графена и нанотрубок в последние годы, работа может иметь практическое значение для производства более прочного...
 

:)

«Мистрали» возвращаются в Россию!
  • vestiyuga.ru
Россия все же получит два вертолетоносца типа «Мистраль», построенные во Франции, несмотря на то, что Париж отказался отдавать готовые корабли заказчику из-за веденных на Западе антироссийских санкций. «Мистрали» перекупил Египет, власти которого сегодня решили отдать их Москве. Египетский телеканал SIS TV в воскресенье, 9 октября сообщил...
 
Server Muradasilov:

:)

Probably a fake.
 
 
Server Muradasilov:

so much agony...and you could have just punctured the battery of the camera you were shooting with :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

so much agony...and you could have just punctured the battery of the camera you were shooting with :-)

He's a masochist :)
 

.

Форекс-дилерам впервые разрешили легально оказывать услуги в России
Форекс-дилерам впервые разрешили легально оказывать услуги в России
  • www.rbc.ru
Ассоциация форекс-дилеров получила статус саморегулируемой организации. Входящие в нее компании впервые смогут легально оказывать услуги форекса в России
 

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has launched an assessment of cyber security, broker resilience and mobile trading systems.Over the past 12 months, there have been 16 incidents involving seven brokers where over $100 million in illicit funds have been detected.Many brokers now need to strengthen their controls to combat cyber attacks. It is also noted that investors need to be aware of the current security threats and risks associated with transacting through online platforms.In addition, SFC intends to be involved in ensuring the overall resilience of the markets.

[Deleted]  
Server Muradasilov:
really cool !!!!!!!! lots of ways but like this.... credit!!!!!!
 
1...334933503351335233533354335533563357335833593360336133623363...4979
New comment