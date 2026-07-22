Interesting and Humour - page 3356
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:)
:)
so much agony...and you could have just punctured the battery of the camera you were shooting with :-)
so much agony...and you could have just punctured the battery of the camera you were shooting with :-)
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The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has launched an assessment of cyber security, broker resilience and mobile trading systems.Over the past 12 months, there have been 16 incidents involving seven brokers where over $100 million in illicit funds have been detected.Many brokers now need to strengthen their controls to combat cyber attacks. It is also noted that investors need to be aware of the current security threats and risks associated with transacting through online platforms.In addition, SFC intends to be involved in ensuring the overall resilience of the markets.