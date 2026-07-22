Interesting and Humour - page 1603

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They'll probably go to the theatre

 

But the bears are the best.

 
 

How family photos used to be taken

 
 
Mischek:

I read a book like that. King's, I think. Except there was a finger coming out of the sink. Dude almost burst his bladder.

Ended up cutting it off. And it just kept growing back.

 
Silent:
"Russkaya Planeta compared food prices in Russia in 1913 and 2013
We should compare it to 95 - more effective.
 
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