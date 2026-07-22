Interesting and Humour - page 1603
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They'll probably go to the theatre
But the bears are the best.
How family photos used to be taken
I read a book like that. King's, I think. Except there was a finger coming out of the sink. Dude almost burst his bladder.
Ended up cutting it off. And it just kept growing back.
"Russkaya Planeta compared food prices in Russia in 1913 and 2013