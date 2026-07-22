Interesting and Humour - page 4060
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This is the basic principle of a mental hospital:
Patient: "Doctor, I'm flying."
Doctor: "Let's fly together."
Yes, of course. If a person's having glitches, and that's what happens with delirium, there's no use proving anything. I had a friend, her husband was an alcoholic, I think he told me. He drank 2-3 bottles of vodka a day.
The most amazing thing was that he worked as a translator from Italian in some firm! They tolerated him because the director was a childhood friend. And then she left him and he decided to stop drinking. And this is always fraught.
As the addict I know said, squirrels never occur in a person under the influence of alcohol, but they can start when you abruptly quit. It usually occurs 3-5 days after withdrawal.
Often patients are given an alcohol drip to avoid acute psychosis.
So we're having a rest, my husband calls me and says there are devils running around the flat and climbing out of the socket. I got some vodka, went to see him, the man was in acute psychosis. We called the dispensary and said that we would bring the vodka by car ourselves.
I poured him a little vodka, and then I saw that he began to withdraw and the devils began to hide back in the sockets. Then we calmly took him for treatment.
And there was no point in proving anything in such a state.
You know where - in the bathroom.
I used to go into the bathroom and it was so strict - you had to knock!
As far as efficiency is concerned, it is known that considerably more energy is consumed than is used for useful work. So it's a simple matter of using an energy-chrono-integrator with the right settings, gathering all the energy distributed along the space-time continuum, and directing it along one generalizing lateral.
Colleague, I would like to add that negative energy should be released through wormholes into parallel universes.
I know where - in the bathtub.
Yes. The bathtub was on the bank of the Aral Sea. Then the military took him away from that bathtub somewhere...
As far as efficiency is concerned, it is known that considerably more energy is consumed than is used for useful work. So it's a simple matter of using an energy-chrono-integrator with the right settings, collecting all the energy distributed along the space-time continuum, and directing it along one generalising lateral.
It is difficult without bypassing the flexional perturbations of the forward wave shifted to the quasi-torsional component of the selector pulses. If only at the very boundary of the phase shift of the insulator matter in the interphase spaces. But there, because of a delay on the alpha-polar dependence of the two counter-sinusoidal components, one must also somehow solve the problem of quantum discharges interfering with the normal flow of displacement matter into the region of inversion transformations. As it is, yes, simple.
Yes. The bathtub was on the bank of the Aral Sea. Then the military took him away from that bathtub somewhere...
That's how Lyokha knew what to do with them... Associative thinking, though...
Yes, of course. If a person is having glitches, which can happen with delirium, it is useless to prove anything. I had a friend, her husband was an alcoholic, I think he told me. He drank 2-3 bottles of vodka a day.
The most amazing thing was that he worked as a translator from Italian in some firm! They tolerated him because the director was a childhood friend. And then she left him and he decided to stop drinking. And this is always fraught.
As the addict I know said, squirrels never occur in a person under the influence of alcohol, but they can start when you abruptly quit. It usually occurs 3-5 days after withdrawal.
Often patients are given an alcohol drip to avoid acute psychosis.
So we're having a rest, my husband calls me and says there are devils running around the flat and climbing out of the socket. I got some vodka, went to see him, the man was in acute psychosis. We called the dispensary and said that we would bring the vodka by car ourselves.
I poured him a little vodka, and then I saw that he began to withdraw, and the devils began to hide back in the sockets. Then we calmly took him for treatment.
There was no point in proving anything in such a state.
That's how Leha knew what to do with them... Associative thinking, however...
Because you were among the military who used to take away countless bathtubs from decent people and take them away for gruesome experiments on their contents.
And then the Union collapsed and the fever stopped...
A colleague of ours sent her husband to alcohol treatment for six months. Her husband brought home many, many cases of vodka and the cycle repeated itself. It was the seventies.
It must have been an LCT (therapeutic labour facility) by court order. The neighbour will be cleaned up in the dispensary, his sleep will be restored, his nervous system will come to its senses somehow. And then he'll come back and it will happen all over again until the money runs out. Oh, man... The last time he was so sick, I bought some vodka and called my parents to take him. He couldn't reach his mouth, I had to help him.