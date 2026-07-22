Interesting and Humour - page 1024
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Now I want an aeroplane
Apple iPhone to get wings and airbag protection
a trick by the port that the light shadow does not go on the sides of the oscilloscope compare the picture at the end there on the oscilloscope the light is reflected on the sides, and when the clip goes, no light occurred
it's just that when the light on the sides is visible, the intensity of the picture is greater than during the cartoon
and in the beginning when the camera is locked on for a couple of seconds (somewhere before 0:45) you can still see the reflection on top of the screen - someone moving in front of the oscilloscope
It's the branch's birthday, and congratulations to everyone.)
By Frank Robert Dixon