Interesting and Humour - page 818

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sumkin75:


What is it and where? Who lives there?
 
Vladon:
what programs are used to make such smooth motion? who knows? i mean, i've seen this kind of motion many times on phones
the image stabilization program was used, on youtube not long time ago, but it seems now there is a function (stabilization) in the options
 
Integer:
What is it and where? Who lives there?
99% montage
 

An e-book from another manufacturer will not work with this cover.

 
Integer:
What is it and where? Who lives there?

Looks like GB :) http://oiloftheovercomer.wordpress.com/2012/01/21/the-house-on-the-rock/

This one seems to be true, although it also came across as a montage.

 
 

135 years since 12.01.1878

Gen. Skobelevgeneral Gurko general. Stoletov general Totleben

 
Silent: This one seems to be true, although it also came across as a montage.
There 's a lot more beautiful pictureshere.
 

Caution. A scene of violence and brutality.

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