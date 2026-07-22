Interesting and Humour - page 2075
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- Listen, Vitya, Renat Akhmetov is flying in, he's bringing money with him, he asked you to meet him at the airport:
- What are you talking about? I'm the president and I'm supposed to meet some Donetsky tycoon...
- Vitya, you don't understand, he's carrying a lot of money...
- Alright, I'll sit in the car... All right...
- He asked you to officially meet him on the red carpet with flowers...
- Is he nuts???
- You do not understand, he is carrying HUNDREDS of money, enough to pay all Ukraine's foreign economic debts...
Airport. Plane. Red carpet. Yushchenko with flowers. Renat comes down the ramp with a huge suitcase...
And here Yulia notices that Yushchenko has got his pant leg caught in a sock... Tymoshenko, pushing Yushchenko to the side:
- Vitya, trousers, Vitya, trousers...
Yushchenko taking off his trousers and bending down:
- BL....., HOW MUCH MONEY DOES HE HAVE?
http://www.avito.ru/moskva/koshki/malchiki_i_devochki_meyn_kun_iz_pitomnika_261100219
"Oh times, oh manners" (s)
The head of Euroset is showing us what to shove
According to the publication, China's total imports and exports last year amounted to $4.16 trillion, up 7.6% year-on-year.
The exact figures for the United States will be available in February, but according to the first 11 months of the year, total US exports and imports were $3.57 trillion, showing that China has overtaken the US to become the world's largest trading power.
Zheng Yuesheng, head of the Comprehensive Statistics Division of China's General Administration of Customs, said the outcome was an important milestone in the country's foreign trade development. According to Zheng Yuesheng, China expects an even stronger performance in 2014.
"Oh times, oh mores."
Buy a kitten.
...
Mischek:
Soldiers of a certain Ahrar al-Sham Brigade near the town of Qalamoun use a Russian-made Konkurs-M mobile anti-tank missile system to fire at a Soviet-made tank