Interesting and Humour - page 4957
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No one in the world criticises GDP because it is wrong or complicated to calculate - the methodology there is simple and straightforward.
They criticise the use of GDP as the best indicator of economic development of countries
Speak for yourself...
GDP is the most criticised parameter
No, it's not different. And the composition is not different. Financial transactions stand out easily - what's the problem there?
Your opinion differs from that of the financiers I read. I don't know who to believe ))PS: Answering Yes or No won't even help answer the question "what time is it?", let alone the question "where were you hobbling around until 3am?". Anecdote.
Your opinion differs from that of the financiers I read. I don't know who to believe ))PS: A Yes or No answer won't even help answer the question "what time is it?", let alone the question "where were you hobbling around until 3am?". Anecdote.
A classic from Astrid Lindgren. A dialogue between Freken Bock and Carlson.
- Any question can be answered yes or no!
- Have you stopped drinking cognac in the morning? Answer yes or no?
A classic from Astrid Lindgren. A dialogue between Freken Bock and Carlson.
- Any question can be answered yes or no!
- Have you stopped drinking cognac in the morning? Answer yes or no?
Webterminal will support extended authorisation via SSL certificate - yes or no))
Your opinion differs from that of the financiers I read. I don't know who to believe ))PS: A Yes or No answer will not even help answer the question "what time is it?", let alone the question "where were you hobbling around until 3am?". Anecdote.
Yes or No doesn't even help answer the question
-"how much time?"
it's not the right question if you're going with yes or no.
- "where were you before 3 a.m.?"
similarly
; )
but anyone can answer these questions if they're not a moron.
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"Your opinion differs from that of the financiers I read. I don't know who to believe ))"
the calculations are verified by testing, i.e. price reaction
the most appropriate one will be the one that forms an unambiguous rule of price behavior with a reference to the indicator
Your opinion differs from that of the financiers I read. I don't know who to believe ))PS: Answering Yes or No won't even help answer the question "what time is it?", let alone the question "where were you hobbling around until 3am?". Anecdote.
No.
I just don't.
There are no 'financiers' and there are no 'readers'.
We should rename this thread. Add the word "satire".
I read the thread and the "satire" posts are also humorous. As for how the international community should count rightly, you should ask Vladimir Putin. He knows best how GDP works.
Some kind of left shoe has turned out...
And what names do you give to products you create for your own use? ;)
Some kind of left shoe has turned out...
And what names do you give to products you create for your own use? ;)
...ratty, what's the name, doesn't matter as long as it doesn't leak)