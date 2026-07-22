Interesting and Humour - page 1565
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The truth about the brutal exploitation of bears and their bright good image by conniving industrialists
Didn't move anything . Today, Peter, Kruoka
I love her, envy me, I'm happy!
Decided to show my happiness!
PhraseBook.
Chinese :
Shí shì shī shì shī, shì shī, shì shí shī. Shì shí shí shì shì shī. Shí shí, shì shí shī shì. Shì shí, shì shī shì shì. Shì shì shí shī, shì shǐ shì, shǐ shí shī shì shì. Shì shì shí shī, shì shí shì. Shí shì shī, shì shǐ shì shí shì. Shí shì shì, shì shì shǐ shì shí shī. Shí shí, shǐ shì shì shí shī, shí shí shī shī. Shì shì shì shì
Russian translation:
In a stone house there lived a poet who loved lions, he vowed to eat ten lions. In the morning he went to the market. By pure chance there were 10 lions in the market. When the poet saw the lions, he shot 10 arrows and the 10 lions died. In return, he got 10 lion carcasses and returned to the house. When he ate the 10 dead lions, he realised it was 10 stone lions.
(source here)
And you traded me a burbot for a tench
Didn't you sweetly beg me for love
And into the estuary mists beckoned me.
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There's a pile of pies on the hill, I'll go out on the hill and fix the pile.
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I'm going over the potholes, I can't get out of the potholes.
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japanese shorthand :
分かった？分からない？分かったら「分かった」と、分からなかったら
「分からなかった」と言わなかったら、分かったか分からなかったか
分からないじゃないの分かった？
translation :
Did you get it? Or don't you get it? If you don't say, "Got it" when you got it and "Didn't get it" when you didn't get it, it's not clear whether you got it or not. Got it?
How do you read :
Vakatta? Vakaranai? Vakattara vakatta to, vakaranakattara vakaranakatta to iwanakattara, vakatta ka vakaranakatta ka vakaranay janayno. Vakatta?
Taken here (and there's plenty more)
PhraseBook.
Chinese :
Shí shì shī shì shī, shì shī, shì shí shī. Shì shí shí shì shì shī. Shí shí, shì shí shī shì. Shì shí, shì shī shì shì. Shì shì shí shī, shì shǐ shì, shǐ shí shī shì shì. Shì shì shí shī, shì shí shì. Shí shì shī, shì shǐ shì shí shì. Shí shì shì, shì shì shǐ shì shí shī. Shí shí, shǐ shì shì shí shī, shí shí shī shī. Shì shì shì shì
Russian translation:
In a stone house there lived a poet who loved lions, he vowed to eat ten lions. In the morning he went to the market. By pure chance there were 10 lions in the market. When the poet saw the lions, he shot 10 arrows and the 10 lions died. In return, he got 10 lion carcasses and returned to the house. When he ate the 10 dead lions, he realised it was 10 stone lions.
(source here)
It would be interesting to hear what it actually sounds like, it's not clear how to pronounce it.
A complicated Japanese shorthand
この竹垣に竹立てかけたのは、 竹立てかけたかったから竹立てかけた。
このたけがきにたけたてかけたのは、 たけたてかけたかったからたけたてかけた。
How is it pronounced :
konotakegakinitakatakataketanova, taketatakatakatakatakatakatakatakataketa
Translation :
The bamboo poles I started to put in the bamboo wattle, I started to put in because I felt like it
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Well that's like saying goodnight to everyone.
ダンスが済んだ。
ダンスがすんだ。
Pronounced : Dansu ga sunda
Translation : dancing is over
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In short, we should start a Japanese mql5 forum ... :)
It would be interesting to hear what it actually sounds like, because it's not clear how to pronounce it.