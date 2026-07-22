Interesting and Humour - page 579

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Dear iPhone 4s owners! Just a reminder that tomorrow morning your coolness charms will dissipate and you'll be a pauper again. =)
 

 

The namesake:



 
 
 

It can carry 182kg of payload and travel 32km without refuelling. A pair of stereo cameras are mounted on the "head",

to follow a person and record information. Developed for the US Marine Corps.

 
Mischek:

It can carry 182kg of payload and travel 32km without refuelling. A pair of stereo cameras are mounted on the "head",

to follow a person and record information. Developed for the US Marine Corps.

They are developing it little by little. ))
 
 

Especially for those with a grudge against Misha:

It's a cake if you ask me.

 

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