Interesting and Humour - page 579
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The namesake:
It can carry 182kg of payload and travel 32km without refuelling. A pair of stereo cameras are mounted on the "head",
to follow a person and record information. Developed for the US Marine Corps.
It can carry 182kg of payload and travel 32km without refuelling. A pair of stereo cameras are mounted on the "head",
to follow a person and record information. Developed for the US Marine Corps.
Especially for those with a grudge against Misha:
It's a cake if you ask me.