Interesting and Humour - page 3026

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Квантовая гонка: победитель получает всё
Квантовая гонка: победитель получает всё
  • 2016.05.12
  • life.ru
Кажется, что электронные устройства можно улучшать бесконечно, но на самом деле мы подходим к пределу миниатюризации транзисторов — кирпичиков, из которых строится вся современная электроника. За ней или бесконечный застой, или "квантовый скачок", переход на технологии, использующие операции с отдельными молекулами, атомами, электронами и...
 
Bad example for children - medics beat up a moralistic programmer

Accidentally found it on google (published 22 hours ago) and the title was so shocking that I started reading it, but the news itself was not interesting (that is - not a "horror movie"), you could have limited yourself to one headline without the rest of the text.
Кемеровские медики избили программиста-моралиста
Кемеровские медики избили программиста-моралиста
  • 2016.05.11
  • admin
  • kmv777.ru
Сотрудники кемеровского противотуберкулезного диспансера избили программиста медучреждения Романа Таганова за то, что он снял на телефон, как они распивали алкогольные напитки рядом с больницей. Пострадавший опубликовал на сайте петицию с требованием наказать виновных. Инцидент произошел 6 мая на парковке детского отделения диспансера, где...
 
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Экс-брокер Deutsche Bank приговорен в Лондоне к 4,5 годам тюрьмы
Экс-брокер Deutsche Bank приговорен в Лондоне к 4,5 годам тюрьмы
  • 2016.05.12
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 12 мая. INTERFAX.RU - Лондонский суд приговорил бывшего брокера Deutsche Bank AG к четырем с половиной годам тюремного заключения за инсайдерскую торговлю. Как сообщает агентство Bloomberg, осужден 44-летний Мартин Доджсон. Он получил один из самых длительных тюремных сроков за этот вид преступления в Великобритании. Бухгалтер Эндрю...
 

And at home they are already waiting ... Careful at home...

 
 
safety engineering
 
 

The Japanese people specifically agonise over the solution, not understanding how it can equal one:

9 - 3 ÷ 1/3 + 1 =?

It's nice to know that forty percent of Japanese adults don't know maths as well as I do... and I thought I was dumb at math :)

Can you solve the simple maths problem that's been driving Japan crazy?
Can you solve the simple maths problem that's been driving Japan crazy?
  • www.indy100.com
There have been a lot of maths flying around the internet of late, from this primary school Sats problem to this one designed to make sane people go mad. And now, author and general mathematics extraordinaire Presh Talwalker has once more explained a "simple" maths equation which apparently only 60 per cent of adults in Japan - where the puzzle...
 
 


It's psychological, people forget to change the sign!

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