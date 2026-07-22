Interesting and Humour - page 3026
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Accidentally found it on google (published 22 hours ago) and the title was so shocking that I started reading it, but the news itself was not interesting (that is - not a "horror movie"), you could have limited yourself to one headline without the rest of the text.
And at home they are already waiting ... Careful at home...
The Japanese people specifically agonise over the solution, not understanding how it can equal one:
9 - 3 ÷ 1/3 + 1 =?
It's nice to know that forty percent of Japanese adults don't know maths as well as I do... and I thought I was dumb at math :)
It's psychological, people forget to change the sign!