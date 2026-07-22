Interesting and Humour - page 3445
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"A brighter future" will be even brighter if its natural onset is accelerated by kicks. ))))
For me, the "bright future" is when Internet 2.0 appears.
No blockages or restrictions (technically impossible).
It just pisses me off when some paranoiacs decide what I can and can't do.
When are these authors going to shove their copyrights up their asses?
"A brighter future" will be even brighter if its natural onset is accelerated by kicks. ))))
For me, the "bright future" is when Internet 2.0 appears.
No blockages or restrictions (technically impossible).
It just pisses me off when some paranoid person decides what I can and can't do.
When are these writers gonna shove their copyrights up their ass?
Make your own movie with a budget of a couple thousand quid and then tell them how much you care about copyrights and put it out in the open.
Make your own movie on a couple of million quid, then tell me how much you care about copyright and put it out in the public domain.
Oh,please.\\\\\\\\\\\\
https://ria.ru/economy/20161202/1482749707.html
I'm begging you\\\\\\\\\\\\
Wine cellar door in the castle of Cochem in the Moselle valley