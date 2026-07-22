Interesting and Humour - page 3445

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Amazon представила 100-петабайтный транспортный контейнер
Amazon представила 100-петабайтный транспортный контейнер
  • 2016.12.01
  • nplus1.ru
Компания Amazon представила специализированный транспортный контейнер AWS Snowmobile, который предназначен для миграции данных клиентов на облачное хранилище Amazon Web Services. Один контейнер может за раз перевезти до 100 петабайт данных, говорится в блоге компании. Когда речь идет о перемещении больших объемов данных (эксабайт или несколько...
 
"A brighter future" will be even brighter if its natural onset is accelerated by kicks. ))))
 
Vladimir Karputov:
"A brighter future" will be even brighter if its natural onset is accelerated by kicks. ))))

For me, the "bright future" is when Internet 2.0 appears.

No blockages or restrictions (technically impossible).

It just pisses me off when some paranoiacs decide what I can and can't do.

When are these authors going to shove their copyrights up their asses?

 
Vladimir Karputov:
"A brighter future" will be even brighter if its natural onset is accelerated by kicks. ))))
"a good push forward is always the result of a good kick in the ass..." (Kolya Fomenko, is he even still alive?)
 
pusheax:

For me, the "bright future" is when Internet 2.0 appears.

No blockages or restrictions (technically impossible).

It just pisses me off when some paranoid person decides what I can and can't do.

When are these writers gonna shove their copyrights up their ass?

Make your own movie with a budget of a couple thousand quid and then tell them how much you care about copyrights and put it out in the open.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Make your own movie on a couple of million quid, then tell me how much you care about copyright and put it out in the public domain.

Oh,please.\\\\\\\\\\\\

 

https://ria.ru/economy/20161202/1482749707.html

Греф под видом инвалида попытался получить кредит в Сбербанке
Греф под видом инвалида попытался получить кредит в Сбербанке
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 2 дек — РИА Новости/Прайм. Сбербанк накануне Международного дня инвалидов запустил проект по технологической проверке того, насколько предоставляемые им сервисы и услуги адаптированы для людей с ограниченными возможностями. Глава крупнейшего российского банка Герман Греф лично испытал костюм, симулирующий инвалидность, и попытался...
 
pusheax:

I'm begging you\\\\\\\\\\\\

Don't beg me)))
 
................ Opening the door to the wine cellar was becoming a big problem. The keyhole was then surrounded by guiding strips, and to open the door, it was enough to hit a large metal plate with the key and slide it down the guide.



Wine cellar door in the castle of Cochem in the Moselle valley

 
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