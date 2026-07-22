Interesting and Humour - page 1210
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Read more: http://izvestia.ru/news/338642#ixzz2UeWSOpsL
Contender:
Заводской районный суд города Орла удовлетворил иск студентки экономического факультета местного аграрного университета Ольги Петраневской к Сбербанку. В суде посчитали, что Сбербанк незаконно снизил процентную ставку по вкладу "Детский", открытому родителями Ольги на ее имя в 1996 году. По решению суда вместо 16 тысяч, начисленных банком, Ольга должна получить 1 миллион 400 тысяч рублей
Читайте далее: http://izvestia.ru/news/338642#ixzz2UeWSOpsL
The article is from 2008, of course, but it's also good :) Is there any information on similar precedents in the last year or two?
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
Logical. Succinct. Simple.
Extravaganza:
Good morning
Screenshots of MetaTrader trading platform
EURUSD, MN1, 2013.05.31
Forex Club International Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real
boil the meat, boil the meat!
Carp, carp, turn into piglet.
Guess "Melody"