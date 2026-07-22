Interesting and Humour - page 1210

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The Zavodsky District Court of Orel has satisfied a lawsuit filed by Olga Petranevskaya, an economics student at the local agrarian university, against Sberbank. The court ruled that the Sberbank had illegally reduced the interest rate on the "Children's" deposit opened by Olga's parents in her name in 1996. According to the court, Olga should get 1 million 400 thousand rubles instead of 16 thousand rubles, which the bank charged her

Read more: http://izvestia.ru/news/338642#ixzz2UeWSOpsL
 

Contender:

Заводской районный суд города Орла удовлетворил иск студентки экономического факультета местного аграрного университета Ольги Петраневской к Сбербанку. В суде посчитали, что Сбербанк незаконно снизил процентную ставку по вкладу "Детский", открытому родителями Ольги на ее имя в 1996 году. По решению суда вместо 16 тысяч, начисленных банком, Ольга должна получить 1 миллион 400 тысяч рублей


Читайте далее: http://izvestia.ru/news/338642#ixzz2UeWSOpsL

The article is from 2008, of course, but it's also good :) Is there any information on similar precedents in the last year or two?

 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":

Logical. Succinct. Simple.

 

Extravaganza:

 
 

Good morning



[Deleted]  

Screenshots of MetaTrader trading platform

EURUSD, MN1, 2013.05.31

Forex Club International Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real

EURUSD, MN1, 2013.05.31, Forex Club International Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real


What is the gimmick?
[Deleted]  
vspexp:
boil the meat, boil the meat!
Aaaa..... I thought I was seeing double!
 

Carp, carp, turn into piglet.

 

Guess "Melody"

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