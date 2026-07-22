Interesting and Humour - page 4954
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A bit of a classic
Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo by Ormond Gigli
Same author
Investors are getting a bit tense...
At the weekend, there was already a mention of Yuri Knorozov on the forum.
Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love (Official Video)
Porsche and VW interesting video:
https://youtu.be/5W_rAzoPOLs
To be honest, in my humble opinion and without wishing to offend anyone in the comments whose opinion differs from mine, but still considering the matter from a different perspective, at the same time not challenging anyone's position and trying to be objective, I forgot what I meant to say
:)))
To be honest, in my humble opinion and without wishing to offend anyone in the comments whose opinion differs from mine, but still considering the matter from a different perspective, at the same time not challenging anyone's position and trying to be objective, I forgot what I meant to say
:)))
World GDP
World GDP
The percentages would show the place of countries in the world more clearly, and GDP per capita is also a good thing to keep in mind.
https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/countries-by-gdp