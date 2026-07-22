Interesting and Humour - page 4954

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A bit of a classic


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo by Ormond Gigli



Same author

*

 

Investors are getting a bit tense...


 

At the weekend, there was already a mention of Yuri Knorozov on the forum.

 

Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love (Official Video)


 

Porsche and VW interesting video:

https://youtu.be/5W_rAzoPOLs

 

To be honest, in my humble opinion and without wishing to offend anyone in the comments whose opinion differs from mine, but still considering the matter from a different perspective, at the same time not challenging anyone's position and trying to be objective, I forgot what I meant to say

:)))

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Murlenko #:

To be honest, in my humble opinion and without wishing to offend anyone in the comments whose opinion differs from mine, but still considering the matter from a different perspective, at the same time not challenging anyone's position and trying to be objective, I forgot what I meant to say

:)))

You just have to have a snack
 

World GDP


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

World GDP

The percentages would show the place of countries in the world more clearly, and GDP per capita is also a good thing to keep in mind.

https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/countries-by-gdp

1...494749484949495049514952495349544955495649574958495949604961...4979
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