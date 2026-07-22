Interesting and Humour - page 4384
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And just what to suggest?
1 - A bloodbath?
2 - The electric chair?
3 - Fascism/Nazism?
Haven't watched any of the above.
Something where there are things like this to keep you awake while watching
None of the above have been watched.
Something where there are things like this to keep you awake while watching
It's not the names of the films, it's the themes that might be in the films.
Here's the list:
Hardcore
Bloody Harvest.
Machete
Hellraisers.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
I spit on your graves
Last house on the left
Wrong turn
The hills have eyes
Destination
Hotel inferno
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Ifyou haven't seen "I Spit on Your Graves", mini-stupidity recommends it.
By the way, not a bloody but pretty hardcore film - No Country for Old Men
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Even cooler is any Quentin Tarantino film.
Posted in Interesting.
Who knows what's similar, advise: Watched a clip and really liked the movie, but it turns out it's not an excerpt from the movie, but a clip(
I don't watch movies, but something came to mind while I have some free time:
Don't suggest the poppy Machete.)
Cradle of Fear comes to mind, but it's an old thrash tetralogy, so probably everyone's seen it...
And just what to suggest?
1 - A bloodbath?
2 - The electric chair?
3 - Fascism/Nazism?Texas Chainsaw Massacre would probably be more appropriate.)
Thanks everyone, have watchedThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Enough for a year)
Strange situation ...
I've been chatting in private with two Chinese people for a week ... and realized that the circle has closed.
If I used to think (and post about it) that the most aggressive community are sellers from the Russian-speaking part of the forum,
then it all moved to the English part.
Yes, for about a year now - there the most aggression was from "businessmen" (working according to MK rules which are not risky for them), and the aggression was also towards MK .
Now it has also smoothly spilled over into the whale part ...
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And not even a single spammy branch from yousers like "I lost 100 quid because of his signal/product" ...
All the aggressive branches (which are billed here as "promotion") are from sellers who never have any problem in case their clients lose any money because of them (as these sellers work "under the roof" of MK rules, criticizing and berating MK at the same time).
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Gentlemen sellers - let's answer for our own business (I as a moderator - always publicly answer for mine and you answer for yours!).
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This post of mine is the "last Chinese" warning.
Tomorrow is New Year's Day (Chinese New Year).
On Chinese New Year it is customary (considered good form) to give a red envelope with money in it.
Tomorrow is New Year's Day (Chinese New Year).
On Chinese New Year it is customary (considered good form) to give a red envelope with money in it.
I wouldn't say no to a thick envelope wrapped in toilet paper. Only if it's second-hand.
I wouldn't mind a thick pack wrapped in toilet paper. Just not second-hand.
Clean-cut. Money doesn't smell. In fact, it all depends on the amount.)
And that's bad form. Because according to the ancient tradition - congratulations on the Chinese New Year should take place together with giving out an envelope - mostly children ask for them, of course ("well, wish me a Happy New Year..."), and adults just follow the tradition.