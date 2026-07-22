Interesting and Humour - page 4355
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No one but me is intimidated by the proximity of these features?
Deletion happens with confirmation, so you have to step on the rake twice)
There's nothing wrong with it. The deletion goes to the recycle bin, from where it is easy to restore.
Into the basket? Deleted it and didn't find it there.
Into the basket? Uninstalled and couldn't find it there.
Into the basket? Uninstalled it and didn't find it there.
I just deleted one file. It's in the trash.
Hmm... Try deleting the folder on the C:\Windows drive when it shows up in the trash, whatever you deleted before will also be there
:) This doesn't work. You have to type format C at the command line:
58 room flat for sale.
There is only one toilet, one kitchen and one bathroom per 58 rooms.
A riddle: a bird of happiness in Russia?
A riddle: a bird of happiness in Russia?
Nikolai went to show how happy he is for a week.
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Interesting and Humorous
Artyom Trishkin, 2018.12.18 07:57
A reminder that political topics are not to be discussed. Neither are discriminatory statements based on race, nationality, country of residence, religion and other body part sizes.
Remember that this is a multinational site and your personal animosity should not be allowed to affect the rest of the forum.
For those who feel strongly about discussing politics, fakes, and other things that can cause a resonance, I suggest a week of rest on the resources appropriate to their favorite subjects - while here the forum is technical and narrowly focused.
Respect yourself, and other users of the resource.
Thanks.
There is a 58-room flat for sale.
There is only one washroom, one kitchen and one bathroom per 58 rooms.
It is clearly a dormitory with one toilet/kitchen/bathroom on the floor.