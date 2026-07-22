Interesting and Humour - page 1907
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nice cat, must be tasty
Experiment No. 1:
There are about ten children sitting around a table. Several children have an attitude about what to say and how to say it. There are two pyramids on the table - one white and one black. The leader begins to ask the children:
- Mashenka, what colour are the pyramids?
- Both are white.
- Kolya, what colour are the pyramids?
- Both are white.
They repeat this until it is the turn of the "non-fake child". After a moment's hesitation he says "both are white". The leader then asks the child to move the black pyramid towards him or her. And the child moves it. And then he can't answer the question why he said "both white" before: "both white".
Experiment 2:
Several men enter the lift, one of whom is a test subject, and the others know the conditions of the experiment. At one point in time all the men remove their hats, the subject, after a second of confusion, also removes them. Then the participants of the experiment turn synchronously to the left - the subject after a pause also takes off his hat. And this continues several times.
Experiment #3:
A cage. There are five monkeys in it. There is a bunch of bananas tied to the ceiling. Underneath is a ladder. Hungry, one of the monkeys approaches the ladder with the obvious intention of reaching for the banana. As soon as it touches the ladder, you open the tap and hose ALL the monkeys down with very cold water. A little time passes and another monkey tries to eat the banana. Same action on your part.
Turn off the water.
The third monkey, stupefied with hunger, tries to get the banana, but the others grab it, not wanting a cold shower. Now remove one monkey from the cage and replace it with a new monkey. She immediately, noticing the bananas, tries to get them. To her horror, she saw the angry faces of the other monkeys attacking her. After the third attempt she realised she would not be able to get the banana. Now remove one more of the original five monkeys from the cage and launch the newcomer into it. As soon as she tried to get the banana, all the monkeys attacked her, and so did the one she replaced first (with enthusiasm).
And so, gradually replacing all the monkeys, you will reach a situation where there are five monkeys in the cage, which did not watered at all, but who will not allow anyone to get a banana.
Why?
Because that's the way it's done here.
Society knows how to broadcast social laws written by someone and once, often without understanding their meaning. The weak in spirit, and they are much more than ninety-five percent of the population, simply accept the rules of the game - without even understanding why and for what they are doing it. It is the way things are here and that's it. It's the right thing to do. Do as the grown-ups say.
It's the right thing to do. Do as the adults say.
and this is the essence of self-preservation of a socially unified organism
nice cat, must be tasty
and that's the essence of self-preservation
and that is the essence of self-preservation of a socially unified organism
I absolutely disagree. blind adherence to tradition is a dead end. the fact that it "knows how to preserve and inherit" is a big problem for modern society, because in these times the renewal of technology (production, education, communication, etc.) takes the leading position among the criteria of survival and economic well-being of states/organizations/communities.
Sergeev is like a stone in the way of development of our progressive society.
He stands in the way, like a shaman with a tambourine, of any initiative and innovation, watering down the germs of living thought with dead water.