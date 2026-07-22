Interesting and Humour - page 856
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Where is the socket, the bulb, the wire? How does "it" work?
Try to guess how it works:
Of course I asked what was shining there. He said he couldn't see it, it was too bright and blinding to look directly at the source, and the camera couldn't capture the colour and brightness.
Yeah, whatever. A chemical reaction, for example.
The video is a scam.
There's no choice - either electricity or chemistry.
there's a clear difference in elevation and a normal stepladder may be enough to reach the lantern
I'll upload some more photos from other angles in the evening, as well as some non-working flashlights
In general, he was interested in why this particular lamp and not any other, so he came to me to ask about it. We spent all our childhood and youth on this camping site and we understood the reason...
I'll upload some more photos from other angles in the evening, as well as some non-working flashlights
In general, he was interested in why this particular light and not any other, for this and came to me to inquire, at this camp we spent all my childhood and youth, the reason we understood, but that's another story ...
In short, there are tourist light sources (cylindrical sticks) disposable 56 rubles a pair, the colour fit 100%
are on the second inner bottom of the plafond
Where is the socket, the bulb, the wire? How does "it" work?
There are glowing tubes (you bend it and it glows for a while), there are phosphorus products (plates, rings).
You can't see what's under the pole in the photo - maybe the photographer went over and stuck something in the light.