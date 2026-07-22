Interesting and Humour - page 856

New comment
[Deleted]  
Europa:

Where is the socket, the bulb, the wire? How does "it" work?

Try to guess how it works:

 
You'll ruin the man's trip to Rome)
 
Yeah, whatever. A chemical reaction, for example.
 
Europa:
Of course I asked what was shining there. He said he couldn't see it, it was too bright and blinding to look directly at the source, and the camera couldn't capture the colour and brightness.
there is clearly a height difference and a normal stepladder is probably enough to reach the spotlight
[Deleted]  
TheXpert:
Yeah, whatever. A chemical reaction, for example.

 

The video is a scam.

There's no choice - either electricity or chemistry.

 
Power powers the device. But fear the dark side. :)
 
Mischek:
there's a clear difference in elevation and a normal stepladder may be enough to reach the lantern

I'll upload some more photos from other angles in the evening, as well as some non-working flashlights

In general, he was interested in why this particular lamp and not any other, so he came to me to ask about it. We spent all our childhood and youth on this camping site and we understood the reason...

 
Europa:

I'll upload some more photos from other angles in the evening, as well as some non-working flashlights

In general, he was interested in why this particular light and not any other, for this and came to me to inquire, at this camp we spent all my childhood and youth, the reason we understood, but that's another story ...

In short, there are tourist light sources (cylindrical sticks) disposable 56 rubles a pair, the colour fit 100%

are on the second inner bottom of the plafond

 
Europa:

Where is the socket, the bulb, the wire? How does "it" work?

There are glowing tubes (you bend it and it glows for a while), there are phosphorus products (plates, rings).

You can't see what's under the pole in the photo - maybe the photographer went over and stuck something in the light.

1...849850851852853854855856857858859860861862863...4979
New comment