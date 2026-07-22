Interesting and Humour - page 2709
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On 8 July, a new M&M's chocolate dragee and peanut factory opened at the Mars factory in Stupino.
Are you proud?
A "secret" armoured vehicle that drives through the streets in broad daylight?
Well, although it didn't stall or catch fire like the Armata - that's a good thing already....
And what is known about this armoured car?
That there is one. ))
If it is not a secret, it is easy to google information about it: technical characteristics, etc.
Are you proud?
A peek in there!
On 8 July, a new M&M's chocolate dragon with peanuts was opened at the Mars factory in Stupino.
Are you proud?
Oh, you're so full of it. Poor guy.
There are currently 1,023 pages. Try expressing your opinion there, too. You'll learn a lot. Educate yourself. It's the only way to get out of the swamp of ignorance you're in now. ))
Try expressing your opinion there too.
Read the comments there - I express myself better than that.......
You don't express yourself at all. A perpetual nothing. An empty space.
You can see that you are very much morally tired. That's the lot of all those who go about their lives looking for dirt that has nothing to do with reality.
You don't express yourself at all. A perpetual nothing. An empty space.
You can see that you are very much morally tired. That's the lot of all those who go about their lives looking for dirt that has nothing to do with reality.