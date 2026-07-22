Interesting and Humour - page 504

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"The cause of Roscosmos failures revealed". Gopher arrested. An investigation is underway to see if the US State Department is involved in funding Gopher's subversive activities.

 
Have you heard? I think a war has started between Iraq and Israel, I heard on the news that war has been declared, but I could be wrong about the countries.
 
Zeleniy:

Have you heard? I think a war has started between Iraq and Israel, I heard on the news that war has been declared, and I could be wrong about the countries.

Calm down, just more blah blah blah.

"Israeli minister declares country ready for war with Iran"

You don't even have to create a poll.

 
Mischek:

you don't even have to create a poll

:-)
 
Mischek:

Calm down, just more blah blah blah.

"Israeli minister declares country ready for war with Iran"

You don't even have to create a poll.

I do some polls because I'm writing an article here =) And not only me, I'd like to point out, otherwise everyone is mad at me =))
 
Zeleniy:
I do some surveys because I'm writing an article here =) And I'm not the only one, I'd like to point out, otherwise everyone is mad at me =))
Can't get away with it now :)
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Mischek:

"The cause of Roscosmos failures revealed". Gopher arrested. An investigation is underway to see if the US State Department is involved in funding Gopher's subversive activities.

Either way, it's all Gopher's fault. He's an enemy spy and saboteur!
 
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