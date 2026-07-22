Interesting and Humour - page 3661
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Дмитрий:
That's quite an Easter still life :)
Perhaps the dog is out of competition
Time to go for it
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X processor test
except I'm worried about compatibility...
Yuriy Zaytsev
I am just saying this to tell the truth!
That is why I do not want to live with such attitudes - when some people have vineyards and villas with trainers - at the expense of the hackneyed budget!
Not a word in the film about the budget - only private money and to charity funds from domestic businessmen.
There are funds for recreation.
And there, the Clintons' funds took money from foreigners to achieve political goals.
We sit down and scratch our heads to feel the difference.
And in essence, the film is a smokescreen to cover up the looting of the country by the author's comrades and buddies. See the Glaziev video above.
I should add that Russia will soon be the only country that does not accept GMOs in any way.
Yuriy Zaytsev
I am just saying this to tell the truth!
That is why I do not want to live with such attitudes - when some people have vineyards and villas with trainers - at the expense of the hackneyed budget!
Not a word in the film about the budget - only private money and to charity funds from domestic businessmen.
There are funds for recreation.
And there, the Clintons' funds took money from foreigners to achieve political goals.
We sit down and scratch our heads to feel the difference.
And in essence, the film is a smokescreen to cover up the looting of the country by the author's comrades and buddies. See the Glaziev video above.
Corruption, the hidden version, of course. And private traders of course receive state orders from the budget. And, of course, with deduction of expenses for recreation funds.
Rather, the agencies in Russia simply do not control this issue due to illiteracy. I can easily buy GMO apples in the shop and eat other GMO products without worrying. The danger of GMOs is rather hypothetical and has not yet been proven.
The danger in GMOs is the possibility of producing crops that cannot be used as seed.
For example you buy seed potatoes, grow them, and next year these potatoes won't yield a crop. Go and buy from a seed potato producer, and it will cost... guess how much. It turns out that because of sufficient literacy they control at a sufficiently high level. And if you are illiterate, you can get into bondage.