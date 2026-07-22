Interesting and Humour - page 1010

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tol64:

Reminds me of the MQL forums in places. )))


As the hunter - the good moderator

 

The ZIL-157 is a hoot... :(

 
 
Silent:
Hatches, just manholes.
There are simply no scrap collection points abroad. And they don't sell pepper spray in pharmacies for pennies:)
 
 
Everything is covered in a white blanket:
The mountains, the woods and the little pond.
Someone slipped and fi...led,
♪ It's like a ts... tslip broke the ice... ♪
 

No feeding, no teasing, no going near the cage!

 

Speed. The beginning.

[Deleted]  
Commander:
- Private Ivanov, stand down!
Ivanov falls unconscious. Rumble...
Commander:
- What's wrong with him?
- Out of line...
 
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