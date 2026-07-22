Interesting and Humour - page 1010
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Reminds me of the MQL forums in places. )))
As the hunter - the good moderator
The ZIL-157 is a hoot... :(
Hatches, just manholes.
The mountains, the woods and the little pond.
Someone slipped and fi...led,
♪ It's like a ts... tslip broke the ice... ♪
No feeding, no teasing, no going near the cage!
Speed. The beginning.
- Private Ivanov, stand down!
Ivanov falls unconscious. Rumble...
Commander:
- What's wrong with him?
- Out of line...