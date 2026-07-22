Interesting and Humour - page 3543

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Here's what came - the gimmick: the contract has a speed of 100 Mbps... and they want to boost it to the same 100mbit, but for 60p.


 
 
Сергей Криушин:

Here's what came - the gimmick: the contract has a speed of 100 Mbps... and they want to boost it to the same 100mbit, but for 60p.


:-) that's because they don't give us an honest 100mb
 

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

I've done it before, on a variety of subjects.

I even had orders like that.

It's fun to remember now.

Oh Maestro, bravo!
 
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Названа причина сбоя на Московской бирже. Кто потерял на этом больше всех?
Названа причина сбоя на Московской бирже. Кто потерял на этом больше всех?
  • 2017.01.16
  • Эльдар Ахмадиев
  • life.ru
Сегодня на Московской бирже произошёл сбой. В 14:34 по столичному времени торги на фондовом были приостановлены. Всё это время специалисты ММФБ уточняли причины произошедшего. В 15:05 биржа сообщила о том, что торги возобновятся в 15:20, а также о том, что торговая система будет доступна для снятия ранее выставленных заявок. Таким образом...
 
Alexey Viktorov:

A very one-sided presentation of the topic-
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
:-) it's because WE - don't get a fair 100mb
Yeah, they said it goes for about half that... They ask for money for all the little things that can be freely found on the net... if you could get free internet on your TV and pay 500-600 rubles wholesale for everything, everyone would be happy... but they are dragging the cat by the tail... It even disgusts me... I have to switch back to cable...
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