Interesting and Humour - page 3543
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here's what came - the gimmick: the contract has a speed of 100 Mbps... and they want to boost it to the same 100mbit, but for 60p.
Here's what came - the gimmick: the contract has a speed of 100 Mbps... and they want to boost it to the same 100mbit, but for 60p.
I've done it before, on a variety of subjects.
I even had orders like that.
It's fun to remember now.
:-) it's because WE - don't get a fair 100mb